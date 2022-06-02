"For Gujarat, in every match, a new face stepped up" - Mohammad Shami on Gujarat's IPL winning season

Gujarat Titans (GT) speedster Mohammad Shami stressed how their team had multiple match-winners at different points during the season. Eight different players from GT won the Man of the Match award during their run to the title.

The 31-year-old began it all by picking up a wicket off the first ball bowled by GT in their IPL history and also won the first Man of the Match for them. He felt that since different players put their hands up and took their team to the win, there was no pressure on individuals even in the big games.

Gujarat Titans



Aao sune aur kya keh rahe hai apne champion bowler

@MdShami11



Season ek, match winners anek

Speaking in a video posted by GT on Twitter, here's what Shami had to say:

"For every team, their senior player or some others perform. But for Gujarat, in every match, a new face stepped up and they have enjoyed a lot."

A beautiful coincidence borne out of belief, skill and execution



Iss final ki ajab kahani, gazab Shami bhai ki zubaani



A wicket of the first and the last ball

Mohammad Shami on GT management's role in IPL 2022 title win

Mohammad Shami credited the GT management consisting of the likes of former Indian pacer Ashish Nehra and former South African batter Gary Kirsten. The 31-year-old revealed that the atmosphere in the dressing room was positive and that went a long way in helping them put their best foot forward.

On this, he stated:

"It has been a great season for all of us. The bonding that we formed right from day one has been managed really well by the management. No one felt any pressure and the result of the same was seen in the match."

Shami's focus has now shifted to doing well for India and this is what he had to say about it:

"Once the season is over, the only goal is to whatever we can for the country and its an amazing feeling."

The speedster will play a crucial role if India are to beat England in the one-off Test later this year or at least avoid defeat to win the series that began last year.

