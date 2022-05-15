"For a long time, I have been wanting to talk to him"- Rahul Tewatia reveals he has never spoken to MS Dhoni ahead of IPL 2022 match against CSK

Gujarat Titans all-rounder Rahul Tewatia has said that he has never spoken with MS Dhoni.

Tewatia is regarded by many as one of the best finishers in the T20 game right now. He was asked before the Titans' against Chennai Super Kings about the lessons he has learned from MS Dhoni. Interestingly, the all-rounder said that he has never had a word with the Super Kings captain.

Here's what Tewatia said in an interview with the host broadcasters:

"For a long time, I have been wanting to talk to him, but I have not been able to do that (smiles). I hope that I can have a chat with him today, and I can discuss my finishing skills and talk cricket with him."

Tewatia added that he's shy off the field and takes time to mix up with others, adding:

"Yes, I am kind of a shy person. It takes me a little time before I mix up with everyone, but I hope I can talk to Mahi bhai today."

Rahul Tewatia opens up on his miraculous knocks in IPL

Tewatia has helped Gujarat Titans win many games in IPL 2022 (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Rahul Tewatia has pulled off multiple miraculous run-chases in his IPL career. When asked about his secret to success, especially while batting second, the Gujarat Titans star responded:

"When you chase a target, you know the exact runs you need to score. Then you need to target a bowler. We have been doing that thing well. We decide one bowler and attack him all-out. The best thing that has happened to me this season is a set batter is there in the middle when I come to bat. So that thing helps my confidence."

