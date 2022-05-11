"Gautam Gambhir will bat better than this!" - Fans roast LSG for horrible batting collapse as GT qualify for IPL 2022 playoffs

At the halfway stage, no one would have thought that Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)'s deep batting line-up would be bundled out for just 82 against the Gujarat Titans (GT) while chasing a modest target of 145 in the IPL 2022 on Tuesday.

There was no momentum whatsoever in Lucknow's innings as wickets fell in clusters and the high-quality bowling attack of the Titans took full advantage of a sticky pitch.

Fans on Twitter were shocked to see one of the more consistent batting sides surrender meekly in a game that could have almost sealed their top-two finish.

Some also hailed GT and trolled LSG for such a calamitous batting performance, as they felt that even if the pitch was a bit tricky, it wasn't bad enough to trigger such a collapse.

Here are some of the reactions:

Vikram 🏏⚽ @shortarmpull KL hall of shame performance tonight KL hall of shame performance tonight

Irfan Pathan @IrfanPathan Gujaratis on top. Many congratulations to the franchise and the team for qualifying for the playoffs. Bowling was top class! @gujarat_titans Gujaratis on top. Many congratulations to the franchise and the team for qualifying for the playoffs. Bowling was top class! @gujarat_titans

Sagar @sagarcasm IPL points table right now IPL points table right now https://t.co/9wQ1sGCMJP

Shivani Shukla 🏏 @iShivani_Shukla Gautam Gambhir to Andy Flower while giving belt treatment to LSG batters: Gautam Gambhir to Andy Flower while giving belt treatment to LSG batters: https://t.co/du7cu9XyHu

Shivani Shukla 🏏 @iShivani_Shukla This inning of LSG shows how crucial Shubman Gill's knock was. The pitch was slow & difficult. This inning of LSG shows how crucial Shubman Gill's knock was. The pitch was slow & difficult.

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7



LSG just pressed the self-destruct button. Let's not forget that spell from Shami though. That set it up #LSGvGT Polished bowling performance from GT. Was Rashid making an attempt to flight it a tad? Never seem him let it rip off the deck to the extent he did today.LSG just pressed the self-destruct button. Let's not forget that spell from Shami though. That set it up #IPL2022 Polished bowling performance from GT. Was Rashid making an attempt to flight it a tad? Never seem him let it rip off the deck to the extent he did today.LSG just pressed the self-destruct button. Let's not forget that spell from Shami though. That set it up #IPL2022 #LSGvGT

Prithvi @Puneite_ QDK has top scored for LSG 5 times this season. Pata hi nahi chala 🤣 QDK has top scored for LSG 5 times this season. Pata hi nahi chala 🤣

Rijula Chakraborty @rilla_2004 They're really taking the L in LSG tonight They're really taking the L in LSG tonight

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Outstanding spell bowled by Rashid Khan. His bowling figure (3.5-0-24-4) against LSG. What a bowler. Outstanding spell bowled by Rashid Khan. His bowling figure (3.5-0-24-4) against LSG. What a bowler. https://t.co/K6IMf1AGkh

ANSHUMAN🚩 @AvengerReturns Gautum gambhir will bat better than this. Embarrassing collapse LSG Gautum gambhir will bat better than this. Embarrassing collapse LSG

AAYUSHHH @bebaslachara_ LSG is playing like RCB today!!! LSG is playing like RCB today!!!

𝐑. @fanmahida 🏽 One good thing about LSG's loss is we don't see Bhaukaal Tweets from Lsg admin One good thing about LSG's loss is we don't see Bhaukaal Tweets from Lsg admin 🙏🏽

Karthik Raj @kartcric Btw Lucknow team analyst is Afghanistan's team analyst too. Saurabh Walkar looking stunned Btw Lucknow team analyst is Afghanistan's team analyst too. Saurabh Walkar looking stunned 😜

The Friendly Neighborhood Expert @madaddie24 LSG loses Hooda at 70/9.

Murali Karthik on air: Maybe the last hope for LSG gone!



Atleast don't sell nonsense. Game is dead and buried. LSG loses Hooda at 70/9.Murali Karthik on air: Maybe the last hope for LSG gone!Atleast don't sell nonsense. Game is dead and buried.

Vikram 🏏⚽ @shortarmpull Lsg didn't play Bishnoi on this pitch 🤣🤣🤣 Lsg didn't play Bishnoi on this pitch 🤣🤣🤣

° @anubhav__tweets Gautam Gambhir to LSG players after this game- Gautam Gambhir to LSG players after this game- https://t.co/EUbOipbHMi

Darshit @18schrutei Please don’t say LSG is all about KL, this is the most bizarre IPL 2022 opinion Please don’t say LSG is all about KL, this is the most bizarre IPL 2022 opinion 😂😂😂😂😂

Rohan🏏 @Rohantweetss LSG has scored 7 runs more than Gill and taken 30 more balls to do so LSG has scored 7 runs more than Gill and taken 30 more balls to do so

Rahul Sinha👑 @rahulkl08 OK sorry RCB to LSG. after lucknow's choke against GTOK sorry RCB to LSG. after lucknow's choke against GT ☺ OK sorry ❤ https://t.co/lcX8KntInY

Rashid Khan was chief destroyer of LSG batting

KL Rahul has been the backbone of Lucknow batting and it was important for GT to get him out early. Although they couldn't do that, Mohammed Shami's sensational new-ball spell ensured that Rahul didn't fly off the blocks.

That put pressure on his opening partner Quinton de Kock as he tried to up the ante. Yash Dayal then picked up de Kock's wicket and that opened the floodgates for the Titans.

Rahul soon departed and Deepak Hooda tried to consolidate LSG's chase. Although Hooda tried to keep the scoreboard ticking at one end, GT bowlers made in-roads into Lucknow's middle-order with wickets at regular intervals.

Absolutely no Lucknow batter could get going and the fact that only three players could reach double figures showed the sorry state of their batting performance. Shami picked up a wicket while Dayal and debutant R Sai Kishore scalped a couple of wickets.

But the star of the show was Rashid Khan, whose figures of 4/24 completely punctured Lucknow's chase.

With this emphatic win, GT become the first team to qualify for the playoffs. LSG will need to reflect on their batting performance as they still have enough time to find solutions.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee