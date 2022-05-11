×
"Gautam Gambhir will bat better than this!" - Fans roast LSG for horrible batting collapse as GT qualify for IPL 2022 playoffs

Gujarat thumped Lucknow by 62 runs to qualify for the playoffs. (P.C.:iplt20.com)
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified May 11, 2022 12:07 AM IST
At the halfway stage, no one would have thought that Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)'s deep batting line-up would be bundled out for just 82 against the Gujarat Titans (GT) while chasing a modest target of 145 in the IPL 2022 on Tuesday.

There was no momentum whatsoever in Lucknow's innings as wickets fell in clusters and the high-quality bowling attack of the Titans took full advantage of a sticky pitch.

Fans on Twitter were shocked to see one of the more consistent batting sides surrender meekly in a game that could have almost sealed their top-two finish.

Some also hailed GT and trolled LSG for such a calamitous batting performance, as they felt that even if the pitch was a bit tricky, it wasn't bad enough to trigger such a collapse.

Here are some of the reactions:

KL hall of shame performance tonight
Who would have thought that @gujarat_titans would be the first to qualify for play offs when auction happened ? In every game, they keep finding more than one heroes. Remarkable consistency. #IPL2022 #GTvsLSG #GTvLSG #RPSwing
Gujaratis on top. Many congratulations to the franchise and the team for qualifying for the playoffs. Bowling was top class! @gujarat_titans
Ab apni baari hai, par tum bhi jaldi se Playoffs mein aa jana... Do naye teams 𝙗𝙝𝙖𝙪𝙠𝙖𝙖𝙡 𝙢𝙖𝙘𝙝𝙖𝙙𝙚𝙣𝙜𝙚, @LucknowIPL!🙌 twitter.com/LucknowIPL/sta…
IPL points table right now https://t.co/9wQ1sGCMJP
Gautam Gambhir to Andy Flower while giving belt treatment to LSG batters: https://t.co/du7cu9XyHu
This inning of LSG shows how crucial Shubman Gill's knock was. The pitch was slow & difficult.
Polished bowling performance from GT. Was Rashid making an attempt to flight it a tad? Never seem him let it rip off the deck to the extent he did today.LSG just pressed the self-destruct button. Let's not forget that spell from Shami though. That set it up #IPL2022 #LSGvGT
QDK has top scored for LSG 5 times this season. Pata hi nahi chala 🤣
They're really taking the L in LSG tonight
Outstanding spell bowled by Rashid Khan. His bowling figure (3.5-0-24-4) against LSG. What a bowler. https://t.co/K6IMf1AGkh
Gautum gambhir will bat better than this. Embarrassing collapse LSG
LSG is playing like RCB today!!!
One good thing about LSG's loss is we don't see Bhaukaal Tweets from Lsg admin 🙏🏽
Btw Lucknow team analyst is Afghanistan's team analyst too. Saurabh Walkar looking stunned 😜
LSG loses Hooda at 70/9.Murali Karthik on air: Maybe the last hope for LSG gone!Atleast don't sell nonsense. Game is dead and buried.
Lsg didn't play Bishnoi on this pitch 🤣🤣🤣
Very bad time to this worst match coming for #LSG Will damper the NRR let's see #GTvsLSG
Gautam Gambhir to LSG players after this game- https://t.co/EUbOipbHMi
Please don’t say LSG is all about KL, this is the most bizarre IPL 2022 opinion 😂😂😂😂😂
LSG has scored 7 runs more than Gill and taken 30 more balls to do so
RCB to LSG. after lucknow's choke against GT ☺ OK sorry ❤ https://t.co/lcX8KntInY

Rashid Khan was chief destroyer of LSG batting

KL Rahul has been the backbone of Lucknow batting and it was important for GT to get him out early. Although they couldn't do that, Mohammed Shami's sensational new-ball spell ensured that Rahul didn't fly off the blocks.

That put pressure on his opening partner Quinton de Kock as he tried to up the ante. Yash Dayal then picked up de Kock's wicket and that opened the floodgates for the Titans.

Rahul soon departed and Deepak Hooda tried to consolidate LSG's chase. Although Hooda tried to keep the scoreboard ticking at one end, GT bowlers made in-roads into Lucknow's middle-order with wickets at regular intervals.

Absolutely no Lucknow batter could get going and the fact that only three players could reach double figures showed the sorry state of their batting performance. Shami picked up a wicket while Dayal and debutant R Sai Kishore scalped a couple of wickets.

But the star of the show was Rashid Khan, whose figures of 4/24 completely punctured Lucknow's chase.

With this emphatic win, GT become the first team to qualify for the playoffs. LSG will need to reflect on their batting performance as they still have enough time to find solutions.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

