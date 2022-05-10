IPL 2022: "Hardik might have surprised a lot of people, but he didn't surprise me" - Ravi Shastri lauds the all-rounder's captaincy

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri has previewed Tuesday's (May 10) encounter between the Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants in Pune. Shastri stated that Hardik Pandya's success as Titans captain doesn't surprise him, saying his understanding of the game is excellent.

Pandya, who has debuted as captain in the ongoing IPL edition, has done an impressive job. The all-rounder has captained the Titans to eight victories in 11 matches, likely ensuring a top-two finish by the end of the group stage.

hardik pandya @hardikpandya7 Not a favourable result but we’ll learn and take our lessons forward into the next games. Chin up, boys Not a favourable result but we’ll learn and take our lessons forward into the next games. Chin up, boys ✌️ https://t.co/YOL9tGkcHT

Speaking on ESPN Cricinfo's Timeout, Ravi Shastri opined that amongst KL Rahul and Pandya, the latter has impressed him the most. The 59-year old believes Pandya has an excellent understanding of the sport, saying:

"Definitely Hardik Pandya because he hadn't done it before. But everyone knew his reading and understanding of the game is strong. KL Rahul had already led India in One-day cricket; hence, there were expectations he would do a decent job."

He added:

"Hardik might have surprised a lot of people, but he didn't surprise me because I know his mindset and his understanding of white-ball cricket, especially, it's very good."

The former Indian all-rounder continued by saying:

"I would say right from the start and that's why he has been fast-tracked. If we see, he didn't take much time to settle into the Indian team. Hardik showed it straightaway that he belongs at the top level, which is commendable."

Pandya has also performed well with the bat and ball, scoring 333 runs in ten games at an average of 41.62 with three half-centuries. With the ball, the Baroda-born all-rounder has taken a decent nine wickets at 20.66, keeping an economy rate of 6.64.

"They have been in trouble when Hardik Pandya didn't click with the bat" - Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri. (Image Credits: Twitter)

When asked about the Titans' concerns, Ravi Shastri claimed that they are too dependent on Pandya and thinks Wriddhiman Saha needs more support at the top.

He said:

"I think it's their batting as they're too dependent on Hardik Pandya. They have been in trouble when Pandya didn't click with the bat. It will be better if the top-order can chip in with more runs. Saha is playing exceptionally well and he is doing his job. If he gets more support, it will be better."

Saha, who replaced Matthew Wade at the top, has batted sensationally in the six games he has played. The keeper-batter has amassed 209 runs, averaging 34.83 and striking at 130.62.

