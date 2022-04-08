"He gives the players the freedom to express themselves" - Shubman Gill on what makes Hardik Pandya special as a captain in IPL 2022

Gujarat Titans (GT) batter Shubman Gill has expressed his delight at playing under Hardik Pandya in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The ongoing season marks the all-rounder's first captaincy venture in the competition.

The new side have started the season in solid fashion. Pandya has led the team to two wins out of two and GT remains the only undefeated franchise in the tournament so far.

Opining that Pandya allows the players to go out and express themselves with full freedom, Gill said ahead of GT's clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS):

"Hardik Pandya gives the players the freedom to express themselves. When you look towards him as a captain, you get a lot of confidence to go out and play the way you would like to and help the team win games. That is what makes him special as a captain."

Hardik Pandya is leading the franchise from the front. The 28-year-old has entrusted himself with more responsibilities by batting up the order as well as with the ball by bowling his full quota of overs.

"The atmosphere is really good in the dressing room" - Shubman Gill

Playing for the second franchise of his IPL career following his debut stint with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Gill praised Pandya and head coach Ashish Nehra for their efforts off the field.

The young opening batter credited the coach-captain duo for maintaining a good atmosphere in the dressing room. He said:

"The atmosphere is really good in the dressing room, it is pretty light. Ashish Nehra and Hardik Pandya, especially, have kept the atmosphere very light. Everyone is high-spirited, the team's morale is going well after the first two matches."

Coming on the back of his career-high 84 against the Delhi Capitals, Gill was asked about the changes he has made to his batting approach for IPL 2022. The 22-year-old responded:

"No other specific plans coming into this season, I am trying to execute the plans in a better fashion."

GT will take on PBKS shortly at the Brabourne Stadium in a bid to win their third straight match in IPL 2022.

