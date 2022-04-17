IPL 2022: "Hardik Pandya most impressive among the new captains" - Wasim Jaffer

Wasim Jaffer has found Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Hardik Pandya to be the most impressive among all the new captains in IPL 2022. The former Indian opener said that while all new captains had question marks on them before the season, the all-rounder has led GT from the front, utililizing his resources the best.

Apart from Pandya and KL Rahul (Lucknow Super Giants) leading the two new IPL teams, four of the original eight franchises started IPL 2022 with new players at the helm. Pandya was one of the most untested among them. That, along with his fitness issues and GT's slightly confusing auction strategies had prompted doubts over their prospects in their maiden season.

But the team pinged a surprise, currently occupying the top spot with four wins from five matches.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Jaffer attributed LSG's success to Pandya's leadership, Shubman Gill's batting at the top of the order, all-rounder Rahul Tewatia's finishing skills and the joint work of the bowling unit. He said:

"Every new captain had a question mark on him about how will he perform. Hardik Pandya has impressed the most among them. The responsibility he has taken in batting, the bowling fitness he has shown, taking the new ball, and delivering 140 kph speeds. Even when fielding he has affected a couple of runouts. Not only his own confidence would be up but selectors will be also very happy because the World Cup is coming up. It has been a brilliant performance."

He added:

"A lot of people didn't see Gujarat Titans with much hope after the auction. It felt like the time had some limitations. But the way they have turned it around in the tournament, losing just one match, winning four it has been a fabulous performance. The way their bowling has emerged, the way Shubman Gill has taken responsibility in the batting, even skipper Hardik Pandya has taken responsibility there, and the way Tewatia has finished games, this team is coming out as a unit and performing really well."

Taking up a new role at No. 4, Pandya has scored 228 runs at an average of 76.00. He's third in the Orange Cap race. The 28-year-old has also picked up four wickets, with his pace and lengths looking more probing in every match.

"Gujarat Titans' team environment looks great" - Wasim Jaffer

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 #IPL2022 GT have been the surprise package of the season. Lots of credit should go to @hardikpandya7 and Nehra ji. Both are quite relaxed characters and keep things simple. Hardik definitely the standout new captain of this season. #RRvGT GT have been the surprise package of the season. Lots of credit should go to @hardikpandya7 and Nehra ji. Both are quite relaxed characters and keep things simple. Hardik definitely the standout new captain of this season. #RRvGT #IPL2022

Lauding the team further, Jaffer said their bowling composition is both aggressive and full of options. He feels under head coach Ashish Nehra's tutelage, the team environment looks 'great' and 'relaxed'. Jaffer concluded by saying:

"The four bowlers, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan and Lockie Ferguson they will give you sixteen overs everytime irrespective of the situation. Plus they are your wickettaking options as well. Your fifth bowler is Yash Dayal who impressed in the last match as well. Then you have Tewatia who hasn't been used much yet but you have that option. I feel their bowling options are complete and pretty good. And the way Hardik Pandya is captaining utilizing them is pretty good as well. The team environment looks great. Ashish Nehra is their coach and the team playing in a relaxed manner reflects good on him."

GT will now play against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday. The match will start at 7:30 pm at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

