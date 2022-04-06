"He needs to show that he is a good captain and a player" - Shoaib Akhtar on Hardik Pandya's biggest aim in IPL 2022 

Former Pakistan bowler Shoaib Akhtar believes Hardik Pandya has a lot to prove as the captain of the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

The newly appointed captain has led the side flawlessly in their first two games. The Titans are now the only unbeaten team left in the competition.

The all-rounder was picked up by the Gujarat Titans ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auctions. Apart from being their number one pick, Pandya was also given the responsibility of leading the team in their inaugural season.

Admitting that he wants to see both the new franchises, Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans, make it to the playoffs of the tournament, Akhtar said on SK Match Ki Baat:

"Pandya needs to prove a lot of things. He has just come out of Mumbai Indians, he needs to show that he is a good captain and a player. He means business. It is important that Gujarat Titans should qualify for the playoffs, it's the first year."

Akhtar added:

"So, want to see them and Lucknow get into the top four and cause trouble for other franchises, why should it be a monopoly?"

"For me, it would be Gujarat Titans" - Shoaib Akhtar on the IPL franchise he has a soft corner for

The two new franchises have displayed exemplary cricket in their short stint so far. Both teams have four points, with the Hardik Pandya-led side having a game in hand.

Although both have fared well so far, Akhtar revealed he has a "soft corner" for the Titans.

"See, for me whenever something new comes up, like a player or a team, I become very happy, I always have a soft corner for them," he said. "So, for me, it would be Gujarat Titans."

The two new sides made their respective debuts in the IPL by facing each other last week, where the Titans triumphed by five wickets.

Lucknow are next scheduled to take on the Delhi Capitals tomorrow (April 7) at the DY Patil Stadium. Meanwhile, GT will face the in-form Punjab Kings at the Brabourne Stadium on Friday (April 8).

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee