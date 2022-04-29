"Have hardly seen him smile" - Manish Pandey on LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir 

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter Manish Pandey recently revealed what it's like to play under Gautam Gambhir, who is mentoring the side in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2022).

In a video shared by LSG on their social media handles, Manish Pandey mentioned that Gautam Gambhir is quite a serious character. Pandey added that he had shared the dressing room with the ex-India opener when they were a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders side (KKR).

Pandey suggested that players stay away from Gambhir during crunch situations. However, he stated that the former cricketer is always ready to help everyone in the team. Manish Pandey said:

"He's getting old now, honestly. We know that there's something behind those clothes. I played with him in KKR a couple of years ago and have hardly seen him smile. We got to be away from him when the times are tough. But he's always there with the team, helping the boys out. He's quite a serious guy."

On being asked about the discussions Indian players have regarding their bodies, Pandey revealed that it is generally about their abs. He further added that they also talk about body fat percentage and body mass index at times. Pandey said:

"It's mainly about the abs. They're loaded up with the muscles. But you know, the body fat and the percentage and the BMIs that we talk about normally."

Pandey hasn't had a great IPL so far. He has managed just 88 runs from his six appearances in this year's cash-rich league. The right-hander has an underwhelming strike rate of 110.00.

LSG to take on PBKS in the 42nd match of the season

The Lucknow-based side will square off against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 42nd match of IPL 2022. The much-awaited contest is set to be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Friday.

LSG currently occupy fourth place in the points table. They have secured five victories from their eight fixtures so far. PBKS, on the other hand, are placed seventh, with four wins and as many losses to their name.

The two star-studded sides are expected to go all guns blazing in their upcoming clash as they look to pick up two points at this critical juncture of the competition.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar