"He has given away hundred runs in his last eight overs" - Aakash Chopra believes there is no need to rush Umran Malik for India debut after IPL 2022

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra feels Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) sensation Umran Malik needs a bit of time before making his debut for Team India. The 22-year-old speedster has had heads turning with his searing pace and has also been among the wickets.

However, Aakash Chopra stressed how expensive he has been in his last two games for SRH. The 44-year-old feels a rare talent like Malik should be nurtured with care and shouldn't be rushed into the upcoming T20 World Cup just because of his recent performances.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Chopra explained why it is important to groom Umran Malik properly before rushing him into the Indian team, saying:

"No need to take decisions in a hurry (on Umran Malik for T20 World Cup). There is a rule in India that if you bowl at 150 kmph, you will definitely play for the country, whether it's now or later. But he has given away hundred runs in his last eight overs. Give him some time. He should travel with the Indian team but do not rush him to playing international cricket."

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Umran Malik was breathing fire in the final over. 157kmph - the 2nd fastest ball of IPL history. Umran Malik was breathing fire in the final over. 157kmph - the 2nd fastest ball of IPL history. https://t.co/AY0lmSXliJ

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is focusing on swinging the ball and not pace: Aakash Chopra

Another SRH pacer who is enjoying an impressive season is the experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar. He was inconsistent over the past few months and many even questioned his place in the Indian white-ball team.

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 #IPL2022 Amazing how often @BhuviOfficial bowls an economical spell in a high scoring game. 4-0-22-0 last game when CSK made 202. Today also 4-1-25-1. Remember him giving just 23 in 4 overs in that famous 263 run game when Gayle scored 175! #DCvSRH Amazing how often @BhuviOfficial bowls an economical spell in a high scoring game. 4-0-22-0 last game when CSK made 202. Today also 4-1-25-1. Remember him giving just 23 in 4 overs in that famous 263 run game when Gayle scored 175! #DCvSRH #IPL2022

But this season, the 32-year-old seems to have found his mojo back as he is making the new ball swing both ways like he used to do before. Aakash Chopra feels Bhuvneshwar has probably realized that his strength is swing and not pace, saying:

"(On Bhuvneshwar Kumar's resurgence) Just the understanding of what he can do and cannot do. The ball is coming out of the hand well and he is focusing on swinging the ball and not on pace. There was a time when he used to try to be quicker through the air, but not now. There is consistency, experience and acceptance has changed the way Bhuvneshwar bowls."

With the likes of Malik and Bhuvneshwar impressing with the ball, India look well stacked up in the pace department for the T20 World Cup.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee