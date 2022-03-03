IPL 2022: "I am his biggest nightmare"- Dwayne Bravo reveals hilarious exchange with Ambati Rayudu during auction

Veteran West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo was one of quite a few players that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) desperately wanted back in the IPL 2022 auction. Alongside Bravo, the likes of Ambati Rayudu and Robin Uthappa also made their way back to the Men in Yellow.

CSK has often believed in backing their players and treating them like family. This has led to a great bond between these players and Dwayne Bravo has now elaborated on his relationship with Rayudu.

In a video posted on CSK's Twitter handle, Bravo explained how there was hilarious banter going on between him and Rayudu during the IPL 2022 auction. Here is what he had to say:

"I am his biggest nightmare. We both were messaging each other on Instagram throughout the entire auction process and the build up to the auction. 'Oh you're going to go unsold. No one is going to buy you.' All these rubbish talks with each other."

Bravo added:

"But we both wanted to be back in CSK and I know he was happy for me, I was happy for him that we are going to be back again."

Ambati Rayudu didn't want to play for any other franchise: Dwayne Bravo

Dwayne Bravo further revealed how Rayudu was determined to play again for CSK. The swashbuckling right-hander was given a new lease of life by the franchise when he was picked in the 2018 IPL auction. He has been an integral part of their success ever since and even made it back into the Indian team at one point.

In this regard, Bravo stated:

"Amba did not want to play for another franchise. He irritates me too much now so I am going to stay away from him. We're going to fight again as normal this season. As long as we keep fighting and keep winning, that's important."

Both Rayudu and Bravo will be keen to help CSK repeat their 2021 success this year. On the flipside, however, the franchise will miss the services of all-rounder Deepak Chahar for the majority of the IPL 2022 season due to injury.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra