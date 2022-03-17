"I chose the number for a simple reason" - MS Dhoni reveals truth behind choosing jersey No. 7

Indian legend and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni has been associated with the number seven ever since he began playing competitive cricket. The 40-year-old always chose his jersey number as seven irrespective of whether he was playing for India or in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Dhoni's achievements made many people think that No. 7 is very special to the former Indian captain. However, in an interaction arranged by India Cements, the CSK skipper revealed the true reason for him choosing the number seven for his jersey. He stated:

“A lot of people initially thought that 7 is a lucky number for me and all of that. But I chose the number for a very simple reason. I was born on the 7th of July. So it’s the 7th day of the 7th month, that was the reason."

No. 7 is one number that is close to my heart: MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni also shed light on how emotional he is whenever he wears the coveted No.7 jersey. The 40-year-old has made the No. 7 synonymous with his name in cricket as it is with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo in football. He asserted:

"A lot of people said 7 is a neutral number and even if it doesn’t work for you, it doesn’t really go against you. That also I added to my answer. I am not very superstitious about it, but it’s one number that is close to my heart and I have kept it over the years with me."

MS Dhoni is still the only captain to have won all three ICC white-ball tournaments. He led the Indian Test team to the pinnacle and also won four IPL titles with CSK, the second-most by any franchise in the cash-rich league.

With Dhoni approaching the twilight of his career, CSK fans will be hopeful of bidding adieu to their beloved 'Thala' with a record-equalling fifth IPL crown.

