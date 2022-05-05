IPL 2022: "I eat his head a lot!" - Abhishek Sharma on Brian Lara

SunRisers Hyderabad all-rounder Abhishek Sharma has no qualms in "eating the head" of the team's batting coach, Brian Lara, who is also his childhood idol. The youngster said he lingers around Lara through the team's practice sessions, extracting all the knowledge he can from the 53-year-old West Indian legend.

Among the best left-handed batters to ever grace the game, Lara has a massive following around the world. His flair, mental strength, and ability to perform under pressure haven't been matched by many and are some of the reasons why the 'Orange Army' roped him to guide their batters ahead of IPL 2022.

Speaking ahead of SunRisers' match against Delhi Capitals on Thursday, Abhishek Sharma recalled watching the legend's videos as a kid. The 21-year-old said this season is the first opportunity he has had to meet Lara and doesn't want to miss it.

"(How much he has learned from him?) A lot. I stay with him most of the time during practice. There's a lot to learn from him. This is the first time I have met him. Obviously, I have watched his videos since I was a kid. So now that I've got the opportunity to work with him, I eat his head a lot!"

Lara's impact seems to be already showing in Abhishek's game. After 10 matches this season, he is the top scorer for the SunRisers with 324 runs at an average of 36. His shift to the top of the order has been a revelation for the franchise, with the left-hander playing the aggressor in the opening partnership with Kane Williamson.

"I was just waiting for this opportunity" - Abhishek Sharma

Asked for the reason behind his success this season, Abhishek Sharma said he took confidence from his exploits for his home state Punjab and maintained his focus on the opportunity.

"My only focus was to give my best whenever I get this opportunity to open for my team. Because I had started to open for my state and did well there. I was just waiting for this opportunity. All the support staff, even Kane, supported me so I felt this is the time to prove myself."

While he has emerged as one of the best young batters of the tournament, Abhishek's handy left-arm spin has disappeared from the scene this season. He's now waiting for that opportunity too, preparing with the team's spin-bowling coach, the legendary Muttiah Muralitharan.

"I am just waiting for that opportunity as well. I have been practicing a lot for that including, obviously, working with Murali sir as well."

The young gun is in action at the Brabourne Stadium against the Capitals.

