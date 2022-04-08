×
"I feel he is holding back" - Ravi Shastri feels CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja needs to stand up

Ravi Shastri (L) and Ravindra Jadeja (Images: Instagram)
Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified Apr 08, 2022 04:27 PM IST
Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri believes that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ravindra Jadeja should make changes to his approach while leading the side. He suggested that the talismanic all-rounder needs to be a little more involved in the field.

Shastri made these remarks while speaking on ESPNcricinfo. He reckoned that it seemed Jadeja was holding himself back. The 59-year-old highlighted that the CSK captain must communicate more with his teammates.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that it is challenging for Jadeja to replace a proven leader like MS Dhoni as the skipper. He opined that it is important for the southpaw to change things up at this crucial juncture, as it will also have an impact on other players.

Ravi Shastri explained:

"It does make a massive difference, you are replacing probably the best in the business and one of the best the IPL has ever had. It's not easy to fill MS Dhoni's boots. But what you want from Jadeja is to be involved and announce himself a lot more. I feel he is holding back. I want him to be more in the face and have more communication with his boys and be more involved in the proceedings. These kinds of things early on are needed because once that body language beings to show, it will have an impact on the other players as well."

Meanwhile, CSK are still searching for their maiden victory in this year's cash-rich league. They are currently placed seventh in the IPL points table. After three successive losses, the defending champions will be keen to come up with an improved performance in their forthcoming encounters.

"I don't think batting is an issue for CSK" - Sam Curran

England all-rounder Sam Curran, who was an integral part of the CSK team last year, feels the side must look to claim early wickets with the ball. He pointed out that they have a strong batting lineup, but their bowlers must take wickets in the powerplay if they want to win matches.

Curran said on ESPNcricinfo:

"It is the powerplay wickets with the ball. If they can take a few more wickets, it will be better. The batting lineup is obviously very good and I don't think that is the issue. It's about restricting the opposition to 50-60 in the powerplay with 2-3 wickets."
Start the Summer Whistles... #EverywhereWeGo! 🥳#TataIPL #WhistlePodu 🦁💛 https://t.co/YGrRPIQysy
The Ravindra Jadeja-led side will next be seen in action on Saturday. They will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad in an afternoon clash at the DY Patil Stadium.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
