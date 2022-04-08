"I was very fortunate to have shared the dressing room with Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers" - RCB's Glenn Maxwell 

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)'s star batter Glenn Maxwell recently spoke about how it was sharing the dressing room with the likes of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers in last year's Indian Premier League (IPL).

The explosive Aussie batter described playing with the two champion cricketers as one of his biggest takeaways from the edition. He highlighted how both Kohli and de Villiers shared an amazing friendship.

The 33-year-old added that he was fortunate to be able to form a wonderful relationship with the two greats.

Maxwell also mentioned that he relished having conversations with de Villiers about life over drinks. The right-handed batter made these remarks while speaking on the team's official YouTube channel.

Glenn Maxwell explained:

"We know how AB de Villiers and Virat are two peas in a pod. They're very tight and close. I tried to sort of shuffle in between and pull Ab away or Virat away at times. But it was so nice to watch the two geniuses go about it last year and become good friends with them. That was the main thing I got out last year.

"I've got two guys who are two of the greatest players to play the game. Table tennis every day before the game and it got quite heated at times, but it was great fun. It was awesome to have a few drinks with Ab and discuss life. Very fortunate to have shared the dressing room with the two of them."

After a few underwhelming seasons in the cash-rich league, Glenn Maxwell's IPL career got a new lease of life after he was picked by RCB for a whopping ₹14.25 crore in 2021.

He was unsurprisingly retained by the franchise ahead of this year's IPL auction.

"I thought AB de Villiers was probably going to play for RCB for one more year" - Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell revealed that he was taken aback after learning about de Villiers' sudden retirement from all forms of cricket. The former South Africa captain hung up his boots after last year's IPL.

However, the Aussie star opined that it seemed that the veteran batter would play one more season, considering that he was still contributing significantly to the success of the team.

He added:

"When AB de Villiers announced his retirement, it was a little bit of a shock as I thought he was probably going to go one more year and had everything that we expect of AB. He's still a superstar, he still played the roles for us and he was still leading by example. It's just great to have in your change room as well."

It is worth mentioning that de Villiers is the second-highest run-getter for RCB in the tournament. The dynamic batter has amassed 4491 runs from 156 matches while playing for the Bangalore-based franchise.

Watch the full video here:

Edited by Arjun Panchadar