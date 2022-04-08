"I am getting a lot of FOMO for not being there with CSK for IPL 2022" - Sam Curran

England all-rounder Sam Curran recently expressed disappointment over missing out on playing for CSK in the ongoing 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). The talented youngster is currently recovering from a back injury and has withdrawn from the mega auction due to the same.

Speaking on ESPNcricinfo, Curran stated that he wished he was with his Chennai Super Kings teammates to pump them up after their dismal start to the tournament. He said:

"I am getting a lot of FOMO for not being there and I want to tap my CSK mates."

While he acknowledged that the defending champions Chennai have started off shakily in this year's cash-rich league, he looked optimistic about them mounting a comeback. He suggested that they could still make the cut for the all-important playoffs, but for that, they will have to change things quickly.

He added:

"I hope CSK make it to the playoffs, but it's been a tough start. I think it will be a good question to ask after 6 games. They need to turn it around pretty quickly."

The four-time champions are going through a transitional phase as former skipper MS Dhoni stepped down from the captaincy just two days before the start of the tournament. The Ravindra Jadeja-led side have an uphill task ahead after having lost their first three fixtures.

CSK in IPL 2022

Chennai will next be seen in action on Saturday. They are scheduled to take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 17th match of the season. The afternoon contest between the two teams will be played at the DY Patil Stadium.

Chennai are currently languishing in seventh place in the IPL points table. A convincing victory against SRH could give their confidence a massive boost as they look to bounce back after their recent underwhelming outing.

