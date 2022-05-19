×
"I just let it go, couldn't control it, bit of relief I guess" - Quinton de Kock on his emotional celebration after hundred in IPL 2022

Quinton de Kock couldn&#039;t control his emotions when he reached his second IPL hundred. (P.C.:iplt20.com)
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
FEATURED WRITER
Modified May 19, 2022 11:56 AM IST
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) opener Quinton de Kock was at his belligerent best against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), scoring a match-winning 140* off just 70 balls. With his tremendous knock, he also became the holder of the third-highest individual score in the history of the IPL.

De Kock had shown flashes of brilliance for LSG before the game on Wednesday (May 18). However, he wasn't able to consistently convert those starts into big scores. The 29-year-old stated that perhaps this hundred helped him reach the next level and fulfill his potential and that's why he couldn't control his emotions.

Record-breaking opening stand 🔝Century celebration 🔥QDK picking himself in his fantasy team? 🤔The dynamic duo of @QuinnyDeKock69 & captain @klrahul sums up @LucknowIPL's final-ball win. 👍 👍 - By @ameyatilakFull interview 🔽 #TATAIPL | #KKRvLSG bit.ly/3G24ujd https://t.co/Ik0MqtMm8y

Speaking to LSG skipper KL Rahul in a post-match interview posted on IPL's official website, here's what Quinton de Kock had to say about his sensational knock:

"I have been feeling at ease but nothing has carried on. I remember you said to me that we need to get where those 80s is. Tonight I didn't want to let it go. But just to get to that next step, I don't know what happened. Thought I would just trot to the other side and keep my emotions. But I just let it go, I couldn't control it. Bit of relief I guess."
Best knock of this IPLTake a bow Quinton De Kock https://t.co/xWAeVo58MN

Our communication was spot on: Quinton de Kock on record stand with KL Rahul

Both Quinton de Kock and Rahul also broke the record for the highest opening stand in IPL history. It was also the first time ever that a team batting first batted their entire 20 overs without losing a single wicket.

Speaking about their fantastic 210-run partnership that set up an emphatic platform for their eventual victory, de Kock stated:

"I remember yesterday in the bus I told you that I was feeling good. We just had a little chat and next day we came and put together an unbelievable partnership. I believe we built the partnership really well and our communication was spot on, which really helped us build to that total."
Having done their bit by picking up a two-run win against KKR, LSG have secured qualification into the IPL 2022 playoffs. They will now hope that the Rajasthan Royals lose their final league game, which will enable LSG to contest Qualifier 1 against the Gujarat Titans in Kolkata.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra
