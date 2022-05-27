"I am not satisfied" - GT pacer Yash Dayal on his IPL 2022 performance

Gujarat Titans' (GT) left-arm pacer Yash Dayal recently stated that he isn't completely satisfied with his performances in the ongoing IPL 2022. He mentioned that he has proven to be expensive on certain occasions and intends to better his economy rate.

In his conversation with ANI, the GT seamer pointed out that he relishes the opportunity to learn from the likes of Mohammed Shami and Lockie Ferguson.

The 24-year-old added that he has benefited from the support of the team's head coach Ashish Nehra. Yash Dayal said:

"I am not satisfied with my performance as I am trying to contribute well with a good economy rate. But sometimes I gave away too many runs. I am happy to contribute to our team.

"Very good atmosphere because Ashish Nehra sir helps me a lot. Lockie Ferguson and Mohammed Shami, all the team members back me and keep sharing their experiences, so it helps me a lot. And it's always nice to interact with renowned bowlers and share the dressing room with them. I’m learning a lot from experienced players in the team."

Dayal was signed by GT for ₹3.20 crore at the IPL 2022 auction earlier this year. He stated that his life changed significantly after the auction.

However, the youngster feels that he still needs to improve on certain aspects to be able to make it to the national side.

"My life has changed a lot after the IPL auction. A lot of things are still left to improve and my ultimate goal is to play for the Indian team. The better I perform, the more chances will be there for me to get a place in the Indian team because there is no better platform than this for me and for any youngster."

The left-armer has featured in eight games so far in this year's cash-rich league and has 10 wickets to his name. He will next be seen in action in the all-important IPL 2022 final on Sunday, May 29.

"We are familiar with the pitch and the ground of Ahmedabad" - GT pacer Yash Dayal

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is set to host the summit clash of IPL 2022. Dayal mentioned that GT know the wicket well as they had their pre-season training camp at the same venue.

He added that he is looking forward to playing in the final at the team's home ground. Dayal spoke about how the side is completely focused on doing well in the crucial tie as they look to lay their hands on the coveted championship trophy.

"The atmosphere of the team is very good, everyone is excited for the final. Our entire focus is on playing well in the final. We are familiar with the pitch and ground of Ahmedabad as our camp was earlier located. And this is our home ground so it is exciting. The whole team's focus is on winning the final."

The Hardik Pandya-led side will face the winners of Qualifier 2 in the IPL 2022 final. GT have done extremely well in their debut season and will be aiming to come up with yet another dominant performance in the final.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar