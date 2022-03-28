"I have to teach these guys how to dance" - Dwayne Bravo performs the 'Number One' hook step with CSK teammates 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Dwyane Bravo was recently captured performing the hook step of his new song 'Number One' along with his teammates. The veteran cricketer took to social media to share a video in which several CSK stars could be seen grooving to the popular number after their workout session.

The likes of Narayan Jagadeesan, Bhagath Varma and Chris Jordan were seen doing the 'Number One' step with Bravo. The seasoned campaigner hilariously mentioned that he had to teach these players how to dance.

Bravo captioned the post:

"We all Dream to be NumberOne 🔥👌🏾 after our workout 🏋️‍♀️ this morning.. I have to teach these guys how to dance 🕺🏾 hahaha 🤣 @jagadeesan_200 @bhagathvarma @cjrjordan @chennaiipl."

It is worth mentioning that Bravo had also performed the dance move after dismissing Venkatesh Iyer in the inaugural match of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022).

Former CSK spinner Harbhajan Singh commented on Bravo's post, asking him to make the team's video analyst dance to the song. He wrote:

"Get Laxman to do this too... Csk video analysts."

Meanwhile, Bravo achieved a significant milestone during Chennai's match against KKR on Saturday. The right-hander secured a stunning three-wicket haul in the contest to take his IPL wickets tally to 170. With that, he equaled Lasith Malinga's record for most scalps in the league's history.

KKR beat CSK by 6 wickets in first match of IPL 2022

Asked to bat first in the inaugural game of the season, the defending champions managed to post a below-par score of 131 runs. MS Dhoni emerged as the top performer with the bat with his unbeaten knock of 50 from 38 deliveries.

KKR chased down the total with six wickets to spare in the 19th over to pocket the contest. The four-time champions will look to keep their momentum going with an improved performance in their second league match.

The Ravindra Jadeja-led side are scheduled to battle it out against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Thursday, March 31 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

