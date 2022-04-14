"I am working on a new variation" - KKR spinner Varun Chakravarthy

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy recently revealed that he is working on a new variation to improve his performance. He stated that with this, he intends on adding a new dimension to his game.

The crafty bowler has managed to claim just four wickets from his five appearances so far in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). However, he is unfazed by the slow start and is confident of turning things around in the upcoming games.

The 30-year-old pointed out that he had a similar start last year, but was able to pick up more wickets in the second half of the competition.

Chakravarthy was quoted as saying by TOI:

"It is bound to happen, people will have plans against me. Last year in the Indian leg, I had six to seven wickets in seven matches. Later on, I picked up more wickets, so you cannot predict how many wickets you are going to get.

"I am working on a new variation, which I am looking forward to bowl more. If it starts clicking well, it will definitely add a new dimension to my game. I am working on a leg-spin. I have been working on it for the last two years. I have bowled in a few matches and I have got a wicket out of that also."

With 18 wickets from 17 matches, Chakravarthy finished as the leading wicket-taker for KKR in last year's edition of the cash-rich league. He was instrumental in his team securing a final berth in the tournament.

"The best spinner right now is Rashid Khan and even he has gone for runs" - Varun Chakravarthy

Chakravarthy suggested that Gujarat Titans' Rashid Khan is currently the best spinner and he is even taken to the cleaners by batters at times. He reckons that there are bound to be off-days for bowlers, but it is important to come up with improved performances after that.

The spinner explained:

"In cricket, you are bound to be hit. The best spinner right now is Rashid (Khan) and even he has gone for runs, but he still is the best. It happens in a few matches, you will have a bad day and you just need to bounce back."

The Kolkata-based side will next be seen in action on Friday when they lock horns against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 25th league match of the season. The match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

