If I were selector, I would make him play as India's wicketkeeper-batter in T20 World Cup: Harbhajan Singh on Dinesh Karthik during IPL 2022

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has been highly impressed with the way Dinesh Karthik has performed as a finisher for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) so far this IPL season.

In just 12 games, Karthik has scored 274 runs at an incredible average of 68.50 and a mind-boggling strike rate of 200. He has been so consistent at the death that Harbhajan feels the 36-year-old deserves a starting spot in India's T20 World Cup playing XI.

Speaking to Star Sports, Harbhajan heaped praise on Karthik, saying:

“Dinesh Karthik has been outstanding for RCB. For me, if anyone has played the best role of a finisher in this entire IPL then it is none other than Dinesh Kartik. If I were a selector I would have given him a ticket to Australia for World Cup T20 and let him play for India as wicketkeeper and batsman because he deserves that."

Harbhajan also stated that India can play Hardik Pandya as a finisher and allow Karthik to bat in the middle-order so that he gets more deliveries to have a real impact on the game. On this, the 41-year-old said:

"If ever the Indian cricket team needs the best finisher then it should be Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya as they make a very powerful side. I must say Dinesh Karthik has been incredible this season and I hope he gets a chance to bat a little early. 15 to 16 overs are enough for him to finish the game.”

We at RCB chose Dinesh Karthik for a particular role: Sanjay Bangar

RCB head coach Sanjay Bangar is also delighted with the returns that Dinesh Karthik has given since handing him the role of a finisher. The great AB de Villiers used to do the job for RCB until he retired at the end of last season.

While speaking on the show, 'Inside RCB', Bangar explained how Karthik hasn't let RCB feel the absence of de Villiers through his belligerent batting, saying:

“Dinesh Karthik has been pretty good for us, we chose him for a particular role because we knew that since after AB de Villiers left that's gonna be a big hole to fill. With his balance and skill set, he has actually got the best out of our younger batsmen who bat at the middle order with him."

Bangar also commented on how batting alongside Karthik has helped other youngsters in the RCB squad:

"Even at times he has batted with Mahipal Lomror or at times with Shahbaz or with couple other batsmen and he's used all his experience not only taking that experience into his game but also how he’s got the young batsmen to play around him is indeed a credit to his contribution to the team.”

Karthik will be hopeful of not only helping RCB win their maiden IPL title, but also playing a massive role in India's potential second T20 World Cup win.

