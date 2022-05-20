"It was a little unfair Ravindra Jadeja, but with MS Dhoni there, it was inevitable" - Ajay Jadeja on CSK captaincy saga

Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja recently shared his thoughts on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captaincy conundrum this season between MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja.

The southpaw was appointed as the skipper of CSK for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). However, the side had a disastrous start to the competition, losing four consecutive matches. The talismanic all-rounder ultimately then stepped down from the post after just eight games.

MS Dhoni has taken back the charge as the captain and has made it clear that he will be there to lead the team in the next edition as well.

While speaking on Cricbuzz, Ajay Jadeja stated that it was unfair for Ravindra Jadeja. However, he believes it was bound to happen with the presence of a proven campaigner like MS Dhoni.

Ajay Jadeja said:

"Many players have come who have done well in batting and bowling, but there hasn't been a leader like MS Dhoni. That too, in this era, where there is an added pressure because of social media. It was a little unfair (for Ravindra Jadeja), but with Dhoni there, it was inevitable."

Much to the delight of fans, Dhoni confirmed on Friday that he will play in the next season of the tournament. He announced this at the toss ahead of the team's clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Friday, May 20. He stated that it would be unfair for Chennai fans if he didn't play in front of them before finally calling it quits.

"We've seen what happens to CSK when MS Dhoni is not at the helm" - Virender Sehwag

In the same video, former India opener Virender Sehwag highlighted how CSK struggled when Dhoni stepped down from the captaincy. He highlighted that the four-time champions would often manage to make it to the top four under Dhoni. However, the defending champions failed to qualify for the playoffs this time around as there was a shift in leadership.

Sehwag further added that the wicketkeeper-batter would now only leave once he finds a identifies a new captain who can take the side forward.

Sehwag said:

"MS Dhoni has performed better this year as compared to last year, so he should be back for next season. We've seen what happens to the team when he's not at the helm. Ravindra Jadeja was the captain in the first half and that's why they are in such a position on the table right now. Under Dhoni, they would somehow always manage to make it to the top four."

He added:

"Just imagine how CSK would fare if he's not there in the team. I believe that will surely be there with the side next year. He'll only leave once he finds a suitable candidate for the leadership post."

The Chennai-based side are currently languishing in the penultimate position in the IPL points table. They have managed just four wins from 13 encounters. CSK will be aiming to salvage pride by securing a consolation win over RR in their final league stage fixture.

