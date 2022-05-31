"It's the end of another great season" - BCCI President Sourav Ganguly reacts after IPL 2022 final

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly recently congratulated the Gujarat Titans (GT) for winning the IPL 2022 title in their maiden appearance.

Hardik Pandya and co. thrashed the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven wickets in front of a jam-packed Narendra Modi Stadium to lift the title. Titans skipper Pandya was the star of the night, returning with figures of 3/17 before playing a crucial knock of 34 runs.

Sourav Ganguly also thanked the four hosts for making the tournament a grand success. Taking to Twitter, he wrote:

"It's the end of another great season of IPL .. congratulations to all the teams. Special congratulations to Gujarat titans for winning the trophy.. Thank you to MCA, Maharashtra,CAB,GCA for being hosts. To the fans who make this game special in India."

The four stadiums in Maharashtra, namely Brabourne Stadium, Wankhede Stadium, DY Patil Sports Academy and MCA Stadium hosted the group stages of IPL 2022.

The tournament then moved to Kolkata for Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator before the caravan shifted to Ahmedabad for its last phase. The Narendra Modi Stadium staged Qualifier 2 and the mega-final.

Fans were slowly brought back into the stadiums and the title decider saw a turnout in excess of 1 lakh people.

BCCI announces a cash prize of ₹1.25 crores for curators and groundsmen

The BCCI secretary Jay Shah has announced an amount of ₹1.25 crores for the curators and the groundsmen of the six venues that hosted IPL 2022.

Shah lauded the efforts put in by the groundsmen and the curators day in and day out for the last two months. Taking to Twitter, the 33-year-old wrote:

"I'm pleased to announce a prize money of INR 1.25 crores for the men who gave us the best games in #TATAIPL 2022. The unsung heroes - our curators and groundsmen across 6 IPL venues this season."

Jay Shah was present in the IPL 2022 final and handed over the prestigious trophy to Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya along with Sourav Ganguly.

