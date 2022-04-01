"It's like joking about Will Smith's wife!" - Fans slam decision to bowl Shivam Dube in 19th over against LSG in IPL 2022

Shivam Dube's penultimate over proved to be the game-breaker as the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) completed a fabulous run-chase to get their first points of the IPL 2022 season on the board.
The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) posted a mammoth total of 210/7 in their 20 overs and it looked like they had enough runs on the board. However, once again, the chasing team believed they could get to the target and the dew certainly played its role.
With 34 runs needed off the last two overs, CSK would have been favourites to win the game. However, both Evin Lewis and Ayush Badoni plundered Shivam Dube's over for 25 runs and brought the game in LSG's grasp.
Fans on Twitter were earlier impressed with Dube's contribution with the bat. However, they slammed the decision to give the all-rounder the crucial 19th over that cost CSK the game. Here are some of the reactions:
Shivam Dube's over undone the hard work of Bravo, Pretorius
Although it was a good track for batting, chasing 211 runs was never going to be a cakewalk for LSG. They still needed a good start and Quinton de Kock provided just that, taking the attack to the bowlers in the powerplay. KL Rahul also played his shots and the duo laid a fantastic platform for LSG's chase.
Two quick wickets brought Evin Lewis at the crease and CSK bowled well in the middle-period, not giving away easy boundaries. Debutant Dwaine Pretorius was particularly brilliant with his change of pace and Dwayne Bravo showed why he is still one of the best in the business.
It looked like LSG had left too much to do till the very end, but Lewis capitalized on Shivam Dube's over and put LSG in the driver's seat. Badoni finished the game off in style and is quickly making a name for himself this season as one of the upcoming stars.
CSK will rue the dropped catches and their tactics that left the difficult job of bowling the penultimate over to Shivam Dube. Skipper Ravindra Jadeja will certainly have his work cut out to inspire CSK to bounce back as soon as possible.