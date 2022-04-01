"It's like joking about Will Smith's wife!" - Fans slam decision to bowl Shivam Dube in 19th over against LSG in IPL 2022

Shivam Dube's penultimate over proved to be the game-breaker as the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) completed a fabulous run-chase to get their first points of the IPL 2022 season on the board.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) posted a mammoth total of 210/7 in their 20 overs and it looked like they had enough runs on the board. However, once again, the chasing team believed they could get to the target and the dew certainly played its role.

With 34 runs needed off the last two overs, CSK would have been favourites to win the game. However, both Evin Lewis and Ayush Badoni plundered Shivam Dube's over for 25 runs and brought the game in LSG's grasp.

Fans on Twitter were earlier impressed with Dube's contribution with the bat. However, they slammed the decision to give the all-rounder the crucial 19th over that cost CSK the game. Here are some of the reactions:

Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag Lucknow seeing Shivam Dube bowl the 19th. Lucknow seeing Shivam Dube bowl the 19th. https://t.co/Al0IN1ftKT

Nikhil 🏏 @CricCrazyNIKS 25 runs off the Dube over. This is on whoever took the calls to rotate the bowling like that. If Mukesh is to bowl last he should have bowled the 19th. Poor planning. 25 runs off the Dube over. This is on whoever took the calls to rotate the bowling like that. If Mukesh is to bowl last he should have bowled the 19th. Poor planning.

Heisenberg ☢ @internetumpire Can't even blame Dube cause that's all he can bowl. You're joking if you're expecting him to defend anything at all in the 19th over on an actual road. Can't even blame Dube cause that's all he can bowl. You're joking if you're expecting him to defend anything at all in the 19th over on an actual road.

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Don't let Dube take team bus if one more boundary comes. Don't let Dube take team bus if one more boundary comes.

Prasen Moudgal @Prasen_m4299



#IPL2022 They might have as well thrown the ball to Ambati Rayudu instead of giving it to Dube They might have as well thrown the ball to Ambati Rayudu instead of giving it to Dube 👻👻#IPL2022

Gagan Chawla @toecrushrzzz Unfair to point guns at Dube...Jadeja being the more accomplished bowler should have taken the initiative to bowl inspite of the the wet ball and inspite of Lewis at the crease!



Was always going to be difficult for a bowler who hadn't bowled till 19th over.. Unfair to point guns at Dube...Jadeja being the more accomplished bowler should have taken the initiative to bowl inspite of the the wet ball and inspite of Lewis at the crease!Was always going to be difficult for a bowler who hadn't bowled till 19th over..

Rahul Warrier @rahulw_ Shivam Dube will no doubt get unwarranted abuse. It’s the failure of management to give him the crucial 19th. His limitations are well known, he’s never been a regular IPL bowler. To bowl his first then with the dew was a cruel ask. Shivam Dube will no doubt get unwarranted abuse. It’s the failure of management to give him the crucial 19th. His limitations are well known, he’s never been a regular IPL bowler. To bowl his first then with the dew was a cruel ask.

Sandy @ThatWickedGuy_ Dube call was Jadeja's, wasn't it? Would've been Thala's had it worked. Dube call was Jadeja's, wasn't it? Would've been Thala's had it worked.

Navleen Kaur @NavleenSpeaks Dube has to be the worst of all these seam bowling all rounders India have. Remember that 30 run over in NZ and 25 today bowling pies. Dube has to be the worst of all these seam bowling all rounders India have. Remember that 30 run over in NZ and 25 today bowling pies.

Sagar @sagarcasm Giving 19th over to Shivam Dube is like making a joke on Will Smith's wife after watching Oscars Giving 19th over to Shivam Dube is like making a joke on Will Smith's wife after watching Oscars

Manoj Pareek @mrpareekji * CSK Fans :



When Shivam When Shivam

Dube Batting Dube Bowling * CSK Fans :When Shivam When Shivam Dube Batting Dube Bowling https://t.co/RRt6qcBGhG

Sohom ᴷᴷᴿ @AwaaraHoon lmao, crowd was singing "Haan Doobey, haan Doobey, haan Doobey" as Shivam Dube was bowling 🤣🤣 lmao, crowd was singing "Haan Doobey, haan Doobey, haan Doobey" as Shivam Dube was bowling 🤣🤣

J  @jaynildave CSK fans who were praising Dube in first innings CSK fans who were praising Dube in first innings https://t.co/73xmByMPE4

timeSquare🇮🇳 @time__square

First said msdhoni's mind work as computer that's why he gave ball to shivam dube

But when he went expensive they are saying if jadeja made a mistake by not coming to bowl himself These commentatorsFirst said msdhoni's mind work as computer that's why he gave ball to shivam dubeBut when he went expensive they are saying if jadeja made a mistake by not coming to bowl himself These commentators 😭😭First said msdhoni's mind work as computer that's why he gave ball to shivam dube But when he went expensive they are saying if jadeja made a mistake by not coming to bowl himself 😭😭😭

. @82_notout

Rest is history Thala dhoni gave tips to shivam dube before that memorable overRest is history Thala dhoni gave tips to shivam dube before that memorable over 😎🙏Rest is history 🔥 https://t.co/h5XM0VprSf

Nikhil 🏏 @CricCrazyNIKS Darshan Senthil @dagiroxforever7 @CricCrazyNIKS Honestly Jaddu himself might have had better luck bowling that over. Badoni was on strike for the first ball so he could have snuck in a wicket or something. @CricCrazyNIKS Honestly Jaddu himself might have had better luck bowling that over. Badoni was on strike for the first ball so he could have snuck in a wicket or something. 100%. Not Dube's fault at all. You don't leave such inexperienced bowlers no matter how many needed. Especially when one is playing his first game and the other only bowled one over. twitter.com/dagiroxforever… 100%. Not Dube's fault at all. You don't leave such inexperienced bowlers no matter how many needed. Especially when one is playing his first game and the other only bowled one over. twitter.com/dagiroxforever…

Shivam Dube's over undone the hard work of Bravo, Pretorius

Although it was a good track for batting, chasing 211 runs was never going to be a cakewalk for LSG. They still needed a good start and Quinton de Kock provided just that, taking the attack to the bowlers in the powerplay. KL Rahul also played his shots and the duo laid a fantastic platform for LSG's chase.

Two quick wickets brought Evin Lewis at the crease and CSK bowled well in the middle-period, not giving away easy boundaries. Debutant Dwaine Pretorius was particularly brilliant with his change of pace and Dwayne Bravo showed why he is still one of the best in the business.

It looked like LSG had left too much to do till the very end, but Lewis capitalized on Shivam Dube's over and put LSG in the driver's seat. Badoni finished the game off in style and is quickly making a name for himself this season as one of the upcoming stars.

CSK will rue the dropped catches and their tactics that left the difficult job of bowling the penultimate over to Shivam Dube. Skipper Ravindra Jadeja will certainly have his work cut out to inspire CSK to bounce back as soon as possible.

