"It is the win percentage" - Brad Hogg explains why MS Dhoni is a better IPL captain than Rohit Sharma

Former Australian left-arm wrist-spinner Brad Hogg believes Chennai Super Kings (CSK) legend MS Dhoni has been a better captain than Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma. The Hitman has won five titles as captain while Dhoni has managed four.

However, Hogg is of the opinion that the number of titles do not define whether one is a better skipper than the other. The 51-year-old stressed the concept of win percentage and consistency as key factors in judging a captain's success.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Brad Hogg explained why MS Dhoni had the upper hand over Rohit as a captain in the IPL. He said:

"Rohit Sharma has won five titles with Mumbai Indians while MS Dhoni has won four titles in the IPL. But does it mean that Rohit Sharma is a better captain than Dhoni? No, it doesn't. It is the win percentage over your whole career as captain that's important."

Brad Hogg also stated the incredible numbers of MS Dhoni as a CSK captain, having won 121 games out of 204 at a win percentage of almost 60. He added:

"Dhoni has captained 204 games at a 60-odd percent win ratio. No one is going to break that record of captaining more than 100 games so Dhoni is the best captain going around."

Disappointed that MS Dhoni didn't match Rohit Sharma's record: Brad Hogg

Brad Hogg opined that Dhoni should have captained CSK for at least another season to try and equal Rohit Sharma's record of most IPL wins as captain. However, the 51-year-old also hailed the Indian legend for keeping the team's interest ahead of himself. Hogg stated:

"Disappointing to see him finished with the captaincy. Wanted him to finish one more year as captain of CSK and get that title and match Rohit Sharma. But he is looking at what is good for the franchise and that is giving the leadership to someone else while he is still behind the stumps and can mentor that player."

Brad Hogg also elaborated on Dhoni's role as a batter under the captaincy of Ravindra Jadeja. He added:

"Dhoni might come in as a pinch hitter now that Jadeja is the captain. He can vary his roles according to the situation. When spin comes, Dhoni can hit spin out of the park left, right and centre. But it is mainly to give Jadeja good leadership skills."

CSK will begin a new era in their history with the opening game of the IPL 2022 season against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday.

Catch the latest IPL live score and the updated IPL 2022 points table at Sportskeeda everyday!

Edited by Parimal