"Kidhar tha re tu? Kitna dhoonda tereko!" - CSK fans rejoice as Ruturaj Gaikwad slams classy 73 against GT in IPL 2022

Ruturaj Gaikwad scored a fine 73 against a strong GT bowling attack. (P.C.:iplt20.com)
Ruturaj Gaikwad scored a fine 73 against a strong GT bowling attack. (P.C.:iplt20.com)
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Apr 17, 2022 09:56 PM IST
News

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Ruturaj Gaikwad finally found some much-needed form at his home ground in Pune against the Gujarat Titans (GT) on Sunday. The 25-year-old played a fantastic knock of 73 off just 48 balls and helped his team get to a fighting total.

Coming into the game against the Titans, Gaikwad was under a bit of pressure, having scored just 55 runs in the first six games. However, the opener showed exactly why CSK had retained him.

Fans on Twitter were ecstatic to see Ruturaj Gaikwad back in form as they believe he is too good a player to miss out on the big runs. Here are some of the reactions:

After 28 Innings in IPLOnly Two Indians Scored 900+ runsSachin TendulkarRuturaj Gaikwad*#CSKvsGT
Ruturaj Gaikwad brother, time to heal the CSK fans. We are pleading.
First fifty of IPL 2022 by Ruturaj Gaikwad in 37 balls. A great and much awaited knock by Gaikwad.
Half century for Ruturaj Gaikwad - his first this season. Solid knock from the opener for CSK! #GTvCSK #TATAIPL #IPL2022Follow the game here bit.ly/TATAIPL-2022-29 https://t.co/NyLyjo6TS4
Today is the first day that I ignored Ruturaj Gaikwad from my Dream 11 and guess what... 🥰🥰🥰
Ruturaj Gaikwad goes for a brilliant 73 in 48 balls. A very welcome innings by him, he looked in excellent touch tonight. https://t.co/ehv56c4w9B
Those trademark step down the track shots on display again! This is Ruturaj Gaikwad at his very best - this was how he lit up the previous season. Such a relief for CSK that he's been at his best tonight, not so much for GT of course. Been a superb stand! #IPL2022 #GTvCSK
Last 5 Inn before the chat with Virat KohliIshan Kishan- 26(28), 6, 11, 14, 9After : 50*(25) and 84(32)Ruturaj Gaikwad- 0, 1, 1, 16, 17After : 73(48)King Kohli effect 😎🔥 https://t.co/5nPvihQr7a
CSK fans to Ruturaj Gaikwad's form https://t.co/vvFP4IwNZP
A Top Knock Comes to an end now from Ruturaj Gaikwad. He scored Brilliant 73 runs from 48 balls including 5 fours and 5 Sixes against Gujarat Titans. Superb Innings from Gaikwad. https://t.co/JeSTeFb5MZ
had a chat with Virat Kohli in the last game and today he is performing and showing his class with the bat. Ruturaj Gaikwad show tonight.🔥 https://t.co/kaPJ5i30Fh
Most 50+ scores by Indians for CSK :40 - Suresh Raina23 - MS Dhoni12 - Subramaniam Badrinath12 - Murali Vijay9* - Ruturaj Gaikwad8 - Ambati RayuduRuturaj goes past Rayudu in the list, while batting alongside him today.#IPL2022 #GTvCSK
Ruturaj Gaikwad is back! 🥳💛#GTvCSK #WhistlePodu @Ruutu1331 📷 BCCI/IPL https://t.co/ERhR51s2JZ
There will never be a young player better than Ruturaj Gaikwad.
Best bowling attack in the tournament,Team is struggling big time.Couldn't buy a run in the tournament.When going gets tough, the tough gets going.Ruturaj Gaikwad is well truly and back.Quality knock from a quality batter.
#CSKvsGT #IPL2022 #CSK Welcome back, Ruturaj Gaikwad.👏 https://t.co/mvSMvDDcDn
Ruturaj Gaikwad's fantastic Innings comes to an End! 🦁🔥#WhistlePodu | #IPL2022 https://t.co/SYBrsK7DVG
Ruturaj Gaikwad :"CSK management helped me, they told me to be positive and that environment was really helpful"#WhistlePodu #IPL2022 #CSK
Ruturaj Gaikwad in youngsters' debates twitter.com/chessearentboi… https://t.co/3PWnwO1KFB
Gaikwad’s been stunningly good, hammering pace and spin bowlers alike. This is what CSK had beem missing so far
Ruturaj gaikwad vs Shubman Gill.😋 https://t.co/NZ7xu2cP5s
Ruturaj Gaikwad against Lockie Ferguson:-•Runs - 56•Balls - 29•Strike Rate - 193.10
Welcome return to form for the classy #Gaikwad - 73(48)👌 When he makes runs, #CSK mostly wins. Let's see 👍#CSK 169/5#Jadeja 22(12)*, #Rayudu 46(31)#GTvCSK
KL Rahul when he goes to second on the Orange Cap leaderboard but Ruturaj Gaikwad comes back to form the very next day.#GTvCSK https://t.co/noSfmBv96G
#CSKvGT#CSKvsGT #Yellove #WhistlePoduRuturaj Gaikwad when asked ,"what would you like to say to critics?"Ruturaj, a man of action. : https://t.co/Dh2V0XLWOQ
Ruturaj gaikwad smashing half century Csk fans : #CSKvsGT https://t.co/uITHmridGF

Ruturaj Gaikwad's classy 73 takes CSK to 169/5

GT were without the services of Hardik Pandya and stand-in captain Rashid Khan was happy to win the toss and bowl first. Chennai didn't get to the best of starts as they lost the in-form Robin Uthappa for just three. Moeen Ali's poor form continued and CSK were two wickets down inside the powerplay.

This was when Ruturaj Gaikwad stepped up and began to up the ante. The 25-year-old got good support from the other end in Ambati Rayudu and the duo scored quick runs. Gaikwad brought up his first 50 of IPL 2022 and added 92 runs for the third wicket with Rayudu.

But just when it looked like CSK would take off to reach the 180-run mark, the GT bowlers pulled things back to an extent. Alzarri Joseph struck with Rayudu's wicket and Gaikwad was dismissed by Yash Dayal after trying to play the flick over deep square leg.

Last game's hero Shivam Dube couldn't quite find his timing initially. But some late blows from Ravindra Jadeja helped CSK cross the 160-run mark as they ended up with 169/5.

Although 170 looks like a reachable score, the Titans are without the services of Pandya, the batter. They will once again depend on Shubman Gill to provide them with a flying start.

CSK, on the other hand, will take confidence from their bowling performance in the last game and look to get their second win of the season.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
