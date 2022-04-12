Kolkata and Ahmedabad set to host IPL 2022 playoffs - Reports 

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 playoffs are reportedly set to be conducted in the cities of Kolkata and Ahmedabad. The league stage of the ongoing tournament is being held across four venues in Maharashtra.

If the situation on the COVID-19 front remains stable, it is highly likely that the business end of the tournament will take place across two venues. According to a report from InsideSport, the Eden Gardens in Kolkata is primed to host Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator of the tournament.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Kolkata and Ahmedabad likely to host the play-offs of #IPL2022 . (Source - News9) Kolkata and Ahmedabad likely to host the play-offs of #IPL2022. (Source - News9)

The second qualifier and the final of the tournament, meanwhile, are slated to be contested at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The IPL governing body is expected to hold a meeting in the coming days to finalize the details and make the announcement.

If no unprecedented circumstances arrive, Kolkata will host its first IPL game since 2019. The city was scheduled to host the final leg of league stage matches in 2021. However, the tournament was suspended midway through and the second half was staged in the UAE.

Ahmedabad hosted a few matches in last year's edition midway through the first leg. The first bio-bubble breach was reported from the Kolkata Knight Riders' camp in Ahmedabad, which resulted in the tournament's halt midway.

Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association interested in hosting a IPL 2022 playoff fixture

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association has also reportedly made a formal request to the governing council. The state expressed its interest in hosting a playoff match at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

However, it has been reported that the governing council is likely to deny the request and move ahead with Kolkata and Ahmedabad as their choices for the final set of matches.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



How excited are you to see the teams in action 🤩



#IPL Here is the IPL 2022 scheduleHow excited are you to see the teams in action 🤩 #IPL 2022 Here is the IPL 2022 schedule 📆 How excited are you to see the teams in action 🤩#IPL #IPL2022 https://t.co/QWBOa0rWzB

According to the schedule, the league stage of the tournament will end on May 22 with the contest between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee