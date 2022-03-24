IPL 2022: Moeen Ali arrives in CSK camp in Mumbai on Thursday; likely to miss KKR clash

Star all-rounder Moeen Ali finally arrived in India and joined the CSK camp in Mumbai on Thursday ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. His arrival was delayed due to visa issues.

He will now most likely miss the IPL 2022 opener against KKR on March 26. He needs to complete his quarantine before merging with his teammates.

The Chennai franchise gave their fans the update through an Instagram post, captioning it:

Moeen Ali played a crucial role in CSK's title-winning campaign last season. Across 15 games, he has scored 357 runs at an average of 25.50, including one half-century. He also picked up six wickets with his off-spinners.

He will continue to be a vital cog in CSK's lineup this season as well.

CSK's IPL 2022 campaign will begin on March 26

Chennai Super Kings are in Group B of IPL 2022, along with Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans, and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

They will commence their IPL 2022 schedule with a high-octane clash against last year's runners-up KKR. The match will be played on March 26 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Here is CSK's full schedule for the league stage of IPL 2022:

Match 1: Chennai Super Kings vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - 7.30 PM IST, March 26, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 7: Lucknow Super Giants vs. Chennai Super Kings - 7.30 PM IST, March 31, Brabourne - CCI, Mumbai

Match 11: Chennai Super Kings vs. Punjab Kings - 7.30 PM IST, April 3, Brabourne - CCI, Mumbai

Match 17: Chennai Super Kings vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 3.30 PM IST, April 9, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 22: Chennai Super Kings vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7.30 PM IST, April 12, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 29: Chennai Super Kings vs. Gujarat Titans - 7.30 PM IST, April 17, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 33: Chennai Super Kings vs. Mumbai Indians - 7.30 PM IST, April 21, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 38: Chennai Super Kings vs. Punjab Kings - 7.30 PM IST, April 25, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 46: Chennai Super Kings vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7.30 PM IST, May 1, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 49: Chennai Super Kings vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7.30 PM IST, May 4, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 55: Chennai Super Kings vs. Delhi Capitals - 3.30 PM IST, May 8, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 59: Chennai Super Kings vs. Mumbai Indians - 7.30 PM IST, May 12, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 62: Chennai Super Kings vs. Gujarat Titans - 3.30 PM IST, May 15, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 68: Chennai Super Kings vs. Rajasthan Royals - 7.30 PM IST, May 20, Brabourne – CCI, Mumbai

