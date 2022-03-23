"Moeen Ali has still not got his visa, will miss the first game" - CSK CEO K.S Viswanathan

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) CEO K.S Viswanathan recently revealed that star all-rounder Moeen Ali is yet to board a flight to India, owing to a delay in securing a visa. Due to this issue, Viswanathan stated that Ali might miss CSK's opening game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 against KKR on March 26.

CSK retained Moeen Ali by offering him a contract worth ₹8 crores ahead of the mega-auction after his consistent performances in the last edition of the IPL. Ali is a vital cog in CSK's line-up and his absence will surely affect their team balance.

In a media release by the franchise, CEO K.S Viswanathan clarified Moeen Ali's visa issue to the team's ardent fans. He said:

"He has still not got his visa. We have also got in touch with the BCCI. The BCCI is also working on it. We are expecting that it will be done in a day or two. This is the position as of today. I cannot say that it will be done today. But we are expecting that it can be cleared today."

The CSK CEO added:

"How many matches he will miss depends on when he comes in. Right now, he will miss the first game. Even if he comes tomorrow, he will not be able to play the first game. That is the position as of today. He is packed and ready. The minute he gets the visa, he will board the next flight to India."

CSK will begin their IPL 2022 campaign on March 26

In the league stage of IPL 2022, Chennai Super Kings are in Group B along with Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans, and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The defending champions will kick off their IPL 2022 journey with a high-octane clash against last year's runners-up KKR on March 26 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Here is CSK's full schedule for the league stage of IPL 2022:

Match 1: Chennai Super Kings vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - 7.30 PM IST, March 26, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 7: Lucknow Super Giants vs. Chennai Super Kings - 7.30 PM IST, March 31, Brabourne - CCI, Mumbai

Match 11: Chennai Super Kings vs. Punjab Kings - 7.30 PM IST, April 3, Brabourne - CCI, Mumbai

Match 17: Chennai Super Kings vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 3.30 PM IST, April 9, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 22: Chennai Super Kings vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7.30 PM IST, April 12, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 29: Chennai Super Kings vs. Gujarat Titans - 7.30 PM IST, April 17, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 33: Chennai Super Kings vs. Mumbai Indians - 7.30 PM IST, April 21, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 38: Chennai Super Kings vs. Punjab Kings - 7.30 PM IST, April 25, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 46: Chennai Super Kings vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7.30 PM IST, May 1, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 49: Chennai Super Kings vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7.30 PM IST, May 4, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 55: Chennai Super Kings vs. Delhi Capitals - 3.30 PM IST, May 8, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 59: Chennai Super Kings vs. Mumbai Indians - 7.30 PM IST, May 12, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 62: Chennai Super Kings vs. Gujarat Titans - 3.30 PM IST, May 15, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 68: Chennai Super Kings vs. Rajasthan Royals - 7.30 PM IST, May 20, Brabourne – CCI, Mumbai

