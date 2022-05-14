"Please ban this cringe franchise permanently!" - Fans roast CSK after Ambati Rayudu controversially deletes his retirement tweet amid IPL 2022

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) veteran Ambati Rayudu raised quite a few eyebrows when he tweeted on Saturday that the IPL 2022 season would be his last. The 36-year-old thanked both the teams that he played for over his IPL career - Mumbai Indians (MI) and CSK and here's what he had tweeted:

"I am happy to announce that this will be my last ipl. I have had a wonderful time playing it and being a part of 2 great teams for 13 years. Would love to sincerely thank Mumbai Indians and Csk for the wonderful journey."

However, just as the Twitter fraternity were congratulating Rayudu on a wonderful career, he deleted the tweet. This sprung another debate on the lack of clarity that has been in CSK's management this season.

Ambati Rayudu is not retiring: CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan

Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan, in a chat with indiatoday.in, clarified that Ambati Rayudu is not going to retire and will continue to be a part of the franchise. Here's what he said:

"No no he's not retiring. Maybe he wasn't happy with his performances and might have put it out. Just a psychological thing, I reckon. He'll be with us."

Fans on Twitter were baffled to see the Super Kings CEO make such a statement just some time after Ambati Rayudu deleted his tweet. Some believe there is a lot going on behind the scenes and trolled the franchise for dishing out one controversy after another this season.

Here are some of the reactions:

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns A season to forget for CSK, seen everything. A season to forget for CSK, seen everything.

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill Optics wise, it looks very poor that CSK's CEO gave the clarification on the behalf of Rayudu.



It should have been Rayudu itself who should have posted a clarification for the retirement (or non retirement). Optics wise, it looks very poor that CSK's CEO gave the clarification on the behalf of Rayudu.It should have been Rayudu itself who should have posted a clarification for the retirement (or non retirement).

` @FourOverthrows

Jadeja gives captaincy back to Dhoni mid IPL .

Jadeja leaves IPL midway.

Rayudu announces retirement .

Rayudu takes back his retirement.



What is wrong with CSK Jadeja becomes captain.Jadeja gives captaincy back to Dhoni mid IPL .Jadeja leaves IPL midway.Rayudu announces retirement .Rayudu takes back his retirement.What is wrong with CSK Jadeja becomes captain. Jadeja gives captaincy back to Dhoni mid IPL .Jadeja leaves IPL midway.Rayudu announces retirement .Rayudu takes back his retirement.What is wrong with CSK 😭😭😭😭

Sameer Allana @HitmanCricket Ambati Rayudu: So that's it for me in the IPL



CSK: But we were going to offer you captaincy next year.



Rayudu: Ambati Rayudu: So that's it for me in the IPL CSK: But we were going to offer you captaincy next year.Rayudu: https://t.co/VA7gL0AUIR

Karthik Raj @kartcric If CSK had done well and the Jadeja experiment worked, they would have probably let Rayudu retire. Now that it turned out opposite, MS probably wants his trusted guys to stay a little more If CSK had done well and the Jadeja experiment worked, they would have probably let Rayudu retire. Now that it turned out opposite, MS probably wants his trusted guys to stay a little more

Cricketwallah @cricketwallah What’s up in #CSK ? Stories of Ravindra Jadeja being discontented have been swirling around for a while. He’s unfollowed the official twitter handle. TodayAmbati Rayudu tweets he’s retiring from IPL after this season, then deletes his tweet! What’s up in #CSK? Stories of Ravindra Jadeja being discontented have been swirling around for a while. He’s unfollowed the official twitter handle. TodayAmbati Rayudu tweets he’s retiring from IPL after this season, then deletes his tweet!

BALAJI @deep_extracover Such a disgusting franchise this CSK.... Such a disgusting franchise this CSK....

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Ambati Rayudu using Twitter right. I would have loved to create chaos if I was a celebrity too. Ambati Rayudu using Twitter right. I would have loved to create chaos if I was a celebrity too.

Priscilla @CricCrazyPriscy

CSK 2020 : Raina controversy.

CSK 2022 : Raina controversy, Jaddu Controversy, Rayudu Controversy.



, please ban this cringe franchise permanently for the sake of humanity. Make cricket clean please.



#IPL2022 #CSK CSK 2016-2017 : Banned for spot fixing.CSK 2020 : Raina controversy.CSK 2022 : Raina controversy, Jaddu Controversy, Rayudu Controversy. @BCCI , please ban this cringe franchise permanently for the sake of humanity. Make cricket clean please. CSK 2016-2017 : Banned for spot fixing.CSK 2020 : Raina controversy.CSK 2022 : Raina controversy, Jaddu Controversy, Rayudu Controversy.@BCCI, please ban this cringe franchise permanently for the sake of humanity. Make cricket clean please.#IPL2022 #CSK

Cricketjeevi @wildcardgyan



It's always easy to back players when you win. The wheels come off only when the team is losing. Spark is found missing, players develop niggles, some announce retirement! twitter.com/CricSubhayan/s… Subhayan Chakraborty @CricSubhayan



No no he's not retiring. Maybe he wasn't happy with his performances and might have put it out. Just a psychological thing, I reckon. He'll be with us.



#IPL2022 CSK CEO Kasi Vishwanathan on Ambati Rayudu:No no he's not retiring. Maybe he wasn't happy with his performances and might have put it out. Just a psychological thing, I reckon. He'll be with us. CSK CEO Kasi Vishwanathan on Ambati Rayudu: No no he's not retiring. Maybe he wasn't happy with his performances and might have put it out. Just a psychological thing, I reckon. He'll be with us.#IPL2022 CSK backs players bruh!It's always easy to back players when you win. The wheels come off only when the team is losing. Spark is found missing, players develop niggles, some announce retirement! CSK backs players bruh! 😂😂It's always easy to back players when you win. The wheels come off only when the team is losing. Spark is found missing, players develop niggles, some announce retirement! 👍👍 twitter.com/CricSubhayan/s…

MSDian™ @ItzThanesh



"I called Rayudu and told him that this was not the management’s view (that he is not contributing) and he shouldn’t do that (retire). He agreed to that. He is so attached franchise, he felt that he wasn’t doing well and should quit."



#WhistlePodu #IPL2022 #CSK CSK CEO :"I called Rayudu and told him that this was not the management’s view (that he is not contributing) and he shouldn’t do that (retire). He agreed to that. He is so attached franchise, he felt that he wasn’t doing well and should quit." CSK CEO :"I called Rayudu and told him that this was not the management’s view (that he is not contributing) and he shouldn’t do that (retire). He agreed to that. He is so attached franchise, he felt that he wasn’t doing well and should quit."#WhistlePodu #IPL2022 #CSK

Sharukh @StanMSD The way CSK CEO Quickly called NDTV and gave statement "Rayudu is not retiring". The way CSK CEO Quickly called NDTV and gave statement "Rayudu is not retiring".👏

tanya @traumatied Johns. @CricCrazyJohns CSK CEO (in NDTV to @vroy38 ) said "Rayudu is not retiring". CSK CEO (in NDTV to @vroy38) said "Rayudu is not retiring". It's inhumane to force someone to do something against their will. Why would CSK do that? Let Rayudu retire if he wanted to? And if he didn't want to, then why'd he post such a tweet in the first place? twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns… It's inhumane to force someone to do something against their will. Why would CSK do that? Let Rayudu retire if he wanted to? And if he didn't want to, then why'd he post such a tweet in the first place? twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…

Sarah Waris @swaris16 First Mills says he's not injured and then deletes the tweet.



Then Rayudu says he's retiring and then deletes the tweet.



Our multiverse of madness. First Mills says he's not injured and then deletes the tweet. Then Rayudu says he's retiring and then deletes the tweet. Our multiverse of madness. https://t.co/IIdIVqRplo

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill So Rayudu just did a Shahid Afridi. And he broke Afridi's record while doing that. So Rayudu just did a Shahid Afridi. And he broke Afridi's record while doing that.

Udit @udit_buch Checking if Rayudu has any nephews Checking if Rayudu has any nephews

Manya @CSKian716 Rayudu is a GOATed twitter account. Rayudu is a GOATed twitter account.

Shubh Aggarwal @shubh_chintak



That or Rayudu mistakenly tweeted a drafted tweet and realized it later Only explanation is that the retirement didn't sit well with CSK and then rang him to ask him to delete the tweet. After all, they have bought him in a mega-auction this year.That or Rayudu mistakenly tweeted a drafted tweet and realized it later Only explanation is that the retirement didn't sit well with CSK and then rang him to ask him to delete the tweet. After all, they have bought him in a mega-auction this year.That or Rayudu mistakenly tweeted a drafted tweet and realized it later 😂

Sanchit Desai @sanchitd43 Ambati Rayudu and Twitter is a gold combination. Ambati Rayudu and Twitter is a gold combination.

Akash Kumar Jha @Akashkumarjha14 TBH,Rayudu is well within his rights to opt to take back his retirement and play for as long as he wants.



But him silently deleting the tweet and then CSK giving clarification on it through official channels looks a bit fishy.



I hope he hasn't been forced to delete his tweet. TBH,Rayudu is well within his rights to opt to take back his retirement and play for as long as he wants.But him silently deleting the tweet and then CSK giving clarification on it through official channels looks a bit fishy.I hope he hasn't been forced to delete his tweet.

Saurabh Malhotra @MalhotraSaurabh Rayudu should have learnt from RR. Build up drama all day, do a press release and then post a clownery video to say it was a prank. Rayudu should have learnt from RR. Build up drama all day, do a press release and then post a clownery video to say it was a prank.

Hemant @Sportscasmm #ambatirayudu #CSK #CricketTwitter



Ambati Rayudu posts IPL retirement tweet then "REALISES" that he can become CSK captain next season: Ambati Rayudu posts IPL retirement tweet then "REALISES" that he can become CSK captain next season: #ambatirayudu #CSK #CricketTwitterAmbati Rayudu posts IPL retirement tweet then "REALISES" that he can become CSK captain next season: https://t.co/dWVd2R2IOl

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 If a player wants to retire and it's his personal wish, it has to be respected. If Rayudu feels he's had enough I hope he's given that respect and is allowed to move on of his own volition #IPL2022 If a player wants to retire and it's his personal wish, it has to be respected. If Rayudu feels he's had enough I hope he's given that respect and is allowed to move on of his own volition #IPL2022

Aryan Singh @14_aryanp The only thing which I will say of rayudu saga is player like him are very impulsive. They should atleast consult with team management , family and everyone else before making decision like this. It looks lame when u take retirement and withdraw it The only thing which I will say of rayudu saga is player like him are very impulsive. They should atleast consult with team management , family and everyone else before making decision like this. It looks lame when u take retirement and withdraw it

Bavuma(GT &KKR) @goatbavuma Shahid Afridi said to Pakistan media that" he is very proud of Ambati Rayudu and he said that Ambati Rayudu is going to carry the leagacy of tacking back retirements".. Shahid Afridi said to Pakistan media that" he is very proud of Ambati Rayudu and he said that Ambati Rayudu is going to carry the leagacy of tacking back retirements"..

, @ashMSDIAN7

"Only person who don't listen to us & bats how he ever wants is Ambati rayudu, If we say play slow he steps out and hits six this is how he is"



Today he did this on social media too #AmbatiRayudu As MS said earlier,"Only person who don't listen to us & bats how he ever wants is Ambati rayudu, If we say play slow he steps out and hits six this is how he is"Today he did this on social media too As MS said earlier, "Only person who don't listen to us & bats how he ever wants is Ambati rayudu, If we say play slow he steps out and hits six this is how he is"Today he did this on social media too 😂🔥 #AmbatiRayudu https://t.co/89JcdM3Hsg

Saurabh Malhotra @MalhotraSaurabh Vijay Shankar hacked Ambati Rayudu's account to tweet about his IPL retirement? Vijay Shankar hacked Ambati Rayudu's account to tweet about his IPL retirement?

Chennai have been involved in a number of controversies over the years. After being banned for two seasons due to alleged charges of fixing, there were also rumors about their strained relationship with franchise legend Suresh Raina in IPL 2020.

This season, there has already been the 'Ravindra Jadeja saga' where the all-rounder unfollowed the team's official Twitter handle and was later ruled out of the tournament due to injury.

Ambati Rayudu deleting his tweet and Viswanathan coming out to clear the air might be enough to suggest that not all is good in the Chennai camp.

Edited by Parimal