"Please ban this cringe franchise permanently!" - Fans roast CSK after Ambati Rayudu controversially deletes his retirement tweet amid IPL 2022

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) veteran Ambati Rayudu raised quite a few eyebrows when he tweeted on Saturday that the IPL 2022 season would be his last. The 36-year-old thanked both the teams that he played for over his IPL career - Mumbai Indians (MI) and CSK and here's what he had tweeted:
"I am happy to announce that this will be my last ipl. I have had a wonderful time playing it and being a part of 2 great teams for 13 years. Would love to sincerely thank Mumbai Indians and Csk for the wonderful journey."
However, just as the Twitter fraternity were congratulating Rayudu on a wonderful career, he deleted the tweet. This sprung another debate on the lack of clarity that has been in CSK's management this season.
Ambati Rayudu is not retiring: CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan
Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan, in a chat with indiatoday.in, clarified that Ambati Rayudu is not going to retire and will continue to be a part of the franchise. Here's what he said:
"No no he's not retiring. Maybe he wasn't happy with his performances and might have put it out. Just a psychological thing, I reckon. He'll be with us."
Fans on Twitter were baffled to see the Super Kings CEO make such a statement just some time after Ambati Rayudu deleted his tweet. Some believe there is a lot going on behind the scenes and trolled the franchise for dishing out one controversy after another this season.
Here are some of the reactions:
Chennai have been involved in a number of controversies over the years. After being banned for two seasons due to alleged charges of fixing, there were also rumors about their strained relationship with franchise legend Suresh Raina in IPL 2020.
This season, there has already been the 'Ravindra Jadeja saga' where the all-rounder unfollowed the team's official Twitter handle and was later ruled out of the tournament due to injury.
Ambati Rayudu deleting his tweet and Viswanathan coming out to clear the air might be enough to suggest that not all is good in the Chennai camp.