"Request all Gujarati fans to whistle loudly during CSK matches" - Ravindra Jadeja 

The Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) pre-season camp in Surat has concluded and the side have arrived in Mumbai for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). The franchise posted a video on social media in which Ravindra Jadeja delivered a special message to Gujarati fans.

The talented all-rounder mentioned that the side enjoyed training at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat. He also thanked the authorities for providing them with all the necessary facilities for their camp.

Jadeja requested that all the fans from Gujarat cheer for CSK during their matches by doing the 'CSK whistle'. He said:

"Today was our practice session in Surat. We enjoyed a lot in the last 15 days when we were practicing in Surat. The facilities here in the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium were really good. All the players like the facilities here. And for that, on behalf of the Chennai Super Kings, I am grateful that you provided us with everything required."

"I would like to request all Gujarati fans that whenever there is a Chennai Super Kings match, you whistle very loudly and happily so that it motivates us."

The defending champions CSK are scheduled to lock horns with the Kolkata Knight Riders in the inaugural match of this year's cash-rich league. The match will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 26.

The MS Dhoni-led side have been placed in Group B of IPL 2022 alongside Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans.

The 74 league matches of the competition are slated to be played across four stadiums in Mumbai and Pune. The venues for the IPL 2022 playoffs are yet to be announced.

CSK squad for IPL 2022

Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, Shivam Dube, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Subhranshu Senapati, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, K.Bhagath Varma, C.Hari Nishaanth, N. Jagadeesan, K.M. Asif, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh.

