×
Create
Notifications

Riyan Parag breaks Ravindra Jadeja's all-time record during IPL 2022 match against CSK

Riyan Parag has broken a unique record which was previously held by Ravindra Jadeja. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)
Riyan Parag has broken a unique record which was previously held by Ravindra Jadeja. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)
reaction-emoji reaction-emoji
Vinay Chhabria
Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 20, 2022 09:11 PM IST
News

Rajasthan Royals' (RR) rising star Riyan Parag has set a new record for the most catches taken by an Indian fielder in a single IPL season. Earlier tonight in the match against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Parag took his 14th catch in IPL 2022.

Obed McCoy came in to bowl the ninth over against CSK. On the fourth ball of the over, Narayan Jagadeesan charged and tried to play a big shot off a slower delivery.

However, he did not connect well and ended up handing a catch to Riyan Parag in the mid-off region.

Parag has been one of the best fielders in IPL 2022. He has made difficult catches seem easy. Courtesy of Narayan's catch earlier tonight, Parag now stands atop the all-time list for the most catches by an Indian in an IPL season.

Former Chennai Super Kings captain Ravindra Jadeja previously held this record, having taken 13 catches each in 2015 and 2021. Even Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma grabbed 13 catches in the 2012 edition of the Indian Premier League.

AB de Villiers holds the overall record. Playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2016, de Villiers took 19 catches in 16 matches.

When I'm playing, I try to enjoy it: Riyan Parag

Ahead of the match between the Rajasthan Royals and the Chennai Super Kings, Parag had a brief chat with the host broadcasters. He shared his views on how he plays the game and said:

"I believe cricket is a fun game and we started playing because we enjoyed it. So, when I'm playing, I try to enjoy it, and that enhances my performance as well. The season has been up and down but we're in third place, that's what matters."
Also Read Article Continues below

After electing to bat first, CSK are 126/4 post 17 overs. You can follow the live scorecard of the match right here.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar
reaction-emoji reaction-emoji
Article image

Go to article

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी