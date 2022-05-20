Riyan Parag breaks Ravindra Jadeja's all-time record during IPL 2022 match against CSK

Rajasthan Royals' (RR) rising star Riyan Parag has set a new record for the most catches taken by an Indian fielder in a single IPL season. Earlier tonight in the match against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Parag took his 14th catch in IPL 2022.

Obed McCoy came in to bowl the ninth over against CSK. On the fourth ball of the over, Narayan Jagadeesan charged and tried to play a big shot off a slower delivery.

However, he did not connect well and ended up handing a catch to Riyan Parag in the mid-off region.

Parag has been one of the best fielders in IPL 2022. He has made difficult catches seem easy. Courtesy of Narayan's catch earlier tonight, Parag now stands atop the all-time list for the most catches by an Indian in an IPL season.

Former Chennai Super Kings captain Ravindra Jadeja previously held this record, having taken 13 catches each in 2015 and 2021. Even Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma grabbed 13 catches in the 2012 edition of the Indian Premier League.

AB de Villiers holds the overall record. Playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2016, de Villiers took 19 catches in 16 matches.

When I'm playing, I try to enjoy it: Riyan Parag

Ahead of the match between the Rajasthan Royals and the Chennai Super Kings, Parag had a brief chat with the host broadcasters. He shared his views on how he plays the game and said:

"I believe cricket is a fun game and we started playing because we enjoyed it. So, when I'm playing, I try to enjoy it, and that enhances my performance as well. The season has been up and down but we're in third place, that's what matters."

After electing to bat first, CSK are 126/4 post 17 overs. You can follow the live scorecard of the match right here.

