Shakib Al Hasan won’t be available for IPL 2022 from May 8-23: Reports

Star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is unlikely to be available for the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) from May 8 to May 23, with Bangladesh set to play two Tests against Sri Lanka.

The Lankans are set to tour Bangladesh in May 2022 for two Test matches that form a part of the 2021–2023 ICC World Test Championship.

According to reports, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has informed the IPL authorities that Shakib won’t be available for the Indian T20 league from May 8 to May 23. However, left-arm seamer Mustafizur Rahman is likely to be available for the entire duration of the IPL as he is not part of Bangladesh's Test squad.

Syed Sami  @SyedYSami



#IPLAuction BCB has informed the IPL authorities that Shakib Al Hasan won’t be available to take part in IPL from May 08 to May 23 as Bangladesh have 2 tests scheduled against Sri Lanka. As Mustafizur isn’t part of the test setup, he will be available for the whole tournament !! BCB has informed the IPL authorities that Shakib Al Hasan won’t be available to take part in IPL from May 08 to May 23 as Bangladesh have 2 tests scheduled against Sri Lanka. As Mustafizur isn’t part of the test setup, he will be available for the whole tournament !!#IPLAuction

Shakib represented Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2021. He played eight matches for the franchise, claiming four wickets at an economy rate of 7.19. On the batting front, he scored 47 runs at a strike rate of under 100.

On the other hand, Mustafizur represented Rajasthan Royals (RR) during IPL 2021. He played 14 matches and claimed as many wickets at an economy rate of 8.41. Both Shakib and Mustafizur are among the 48 players who have registered their names for the mega auction at the maximum reserve price of ₹2 crore.

The IPL 2022 auction will be held in Bengaluru over two days - February 12 and 13.

Shakib Al Hasan has been in excellent form in BPL 2022

The former Bangladesh captain has been in brilliant form with both the bat and ball in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL 2021-22). Representing Barishal, he has so far smacked 225 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of 141.50. He has also claimed 14 wickets at an economy rate of 4.92 with his left-arm spin.

The Barishal skipper was adjudged the Man of the Match in his side’s recent encounter against Sunrisers in Sylhet. He clobbered 38 runs in 19 balls with the aid of four sixes. With the ball, the all-rounder returned with figures of 2/23 as Barishal registered a 12-run win.

Mominul Islam @MominulCric



He joins Mahmudullah, Chris Gayle and Dawid Malan to pick up 4 POMs in a single BPL season.



Shakib still has potentially 3/4 matches in hand to break the record.



#BPL2022 #shakib Shakib Al Hasan today picked up his fourth POM award in this season's BPL.He joins Mahmudullah, Chris Gayle and Dawid Malan to pick up 4 POMs in a single BPL season.Shakib still has potentially 3/4 matches in hand to break the record. Shakib Al Hasan today picked up his fourth POM award in this season's BPL. He joins Mahmudullah, Chris Gayle and Dawid Malan to pick up 4 POMs in a single BPL season. Shakib still has potentially 3/4 matches in hand to break the record.#BPL2022 #shakib

Also Read Article Continues below

As for Mustafizur, he has managed 12 wickets in six matches for Victorians at an economy rate of 6.79.

Edited by Samya Majumdar