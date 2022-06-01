"Shardul Thakur recommended my name to the management" - Prashant Solanki on how he ended up playing for CSK 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) leg-spinner Prashant Solanki was one of the few fresh faces that the Men in Yellow unearthed in the IPL 2022 season. Although they had an underwhelming season, the 22-year-old was impressive in the couple of games that he played for Chennai.

However, this was not the first time that Prashant Solanki has made his mark in competitive cricket. The leggie has represented Mumbai in nine List A games, picking up a staggering 21 wickets and also helping them to the 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy title.

His Mumbai teammate and then CSK pacer Shardul Thakur realized Solanki's potential and immediately mentioned his name to the Chennai management.

The good thing for the 22-year-old was that the second half of the IPL was yet to begin in the UAE and Thakur suggested his name as one of the net bowlers for the same. Speaking in an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, Solanki revealed how he became associated with the four-time IPL champions, saying:

"That year Shardul Bhai was playing with CSK. He came for a couple of Vijay Hazare matches. He saw me bowl and recommended my name to the CSK management. After a month or so, the second leg of IPL was going to start in Dubai (UAE). So for that I was contacted by the video analyst of CSK. He asked me whether I would like to come in as a net bowler and I instantly said yes."

Prashant Solanki's experience as a net bowler

Although he was a net bowler last season, Solanki immediately immersed into the CSK culture of grooming youngsters and getting them ready for the biggest stage. The fact that CSK ended up as champions made it all the more special for the leg-spinner. On this, he stated:

"We were not allowed to go to the dressing room as we were net bowlers. But we used to go to watch matches in Dubai. The atmosphere was same as this year, the players were very chilled. We went a month earlier than other teams. We had many open nets and match simulations so the players were ready to cash in."

Prashant Solanki on CSK's IPL 2022 season and future

CSK would have definitely not seen themselves ending up in the ninth position at the start of the season. However, Prashant Solanki stressed how competitive they were in most of their games, but just couldn't capitalize on the crunch moments. He opined:

"I feel we have a very good side. We had it this year too, just that some players got injured. Our process was really good. Just some of the close matches didn't click for us. I think that's what motivates a team to cross the line."

There are a few positives for CSK going forward apart from Prashant Solanki. One of them is the left-arm pacer Mukesh Choudhary, who was simply sensational with the new ball.

Chennai also gave their own 'Baby Malinga' Matheesha Pathirana a go, who showed great potential. Solanki feels that with a fit Deepak Chahar back in the team to lead the attack next season, things will only get better for CSK.

"We have a lot of variety in our bowling attack. We have our Baby Malinga, Mukesh, we have Deepak Bhai coming in. It is a very good side and I hope we make it big next year," he signed off.

Prashant Solanki played just two games for CSK this season, but picked up a couple of wickets at an impressive economy rate of just 6.33.

