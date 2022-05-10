"Shubman Gill should be awarded 'Rupay painful innings' award!" - Fans split over Gill's 63*(49) against LSG in IPL 2022

Gujarat Titans (GT) opener Shubman Gill brought up his fourth half-century of the season against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Wednesday. The 22-year-old remained unbeaten on 63 off 49 balls and anchored the Titans to a fighting total of 144/4 on a sluggish pitch.
GT kept on losing wickets just when a partnership seemed to be building. However, Shubman Gill held the fort at one end and ensured his bowlers had at least something to bowl at.
Fans on Twitter had mixed reactions to Gill's knock. Some felt that this was just another average knock as the 22-year-old has had issues maintaining a healthy strike rate. However, others hailed him for playing a responsible innings on a tricky pitch. Here are some of the reactions:
Shubman Gill's gritty 63* takes GT to 144/4
Hardik Pandya won the toss and for the second time in three games, made an interesting decision to bat first. Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill gave the Titans a solid start in their previous game and the same was expected from the duo again.
However, the veteran wicketkeeper had a troubled stay at the crease as he was dismissed for 5 (11). Matthew Wade came back into the team at No.3 and did have a couple of boundaries to his name. But he once again failed to make his start count.
Gill at the other end kept the scoreboard ticking and ensured one end was intact. However, skipper Hardik Pandya too departed for an uncharacteristic knock of 11(13).
Gill needed some support at the other end and got that in the form of David Miller. Both batters consolidated the GT innings and looked set to tee off. However, the LSG bowlers bowled well and the duo couldn't quite up the ante.
Rahul Tewatia scored three crucial boundaries in the last over to give the Titans some sort of momentum. 145 still looks like a modest target but GT have a strong bowling attack. The chase could end up being tricky for LSG on a batting track that clearly isn't one of the best.