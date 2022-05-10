"Shubman Gill should be awarded 'Rupay painful innings' award!" - Fans split over Gill's 63*(49) against LSG in IPL 2022

Gujarat Titans (GT) opener Shubman Gill brought up his fourth half-century of the season against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Wednesday. The 22-year-old remained unbeaten on 63 off 49 balls and anchored the Titans to a fighting total of 144/4 on a sluggish pitch.

GT kept on losing wickets just when a partnership seemed to be building. However, Shubman Gill held the fort at one end and ensured his bowlers had at least something to bowl at.

Fans on Twitter had mixed reactions to Gill's knock. Some felt that this was just another average knock as the 22-year-old has had issues maintaining a healthy strike rate. However, others hailed him for playing a responsible innings on a tricky pitch. Here are some of the reactions:

Gaurab MSDian @Mahi7Era

Shubman Gill Rocked

Kl Rahul,Pat Cummins Shocked Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Fifty for Shubam Gill, 50* from 42 balls, his 14th fifty in IPL, time to get Gujarat to go near 150. Fifty for Shubam Gill, 50* from 42 balls, his 14th fifty in IPL, time to get Gujarat to go near 150. What a strike rate🥵Shubman Gill RockedKl Rahul,Pat Cummins Shocked twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns… What a strike rate🥵Shubman Gill RockedKl Rahul,Pat Cummins Shocked twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…

Swartz @CaffeineInSpace Shubman Gill scoring another fifty but we let him and Tripathi go for Rahane and Iyer Shubman Gill scoring another fifty but we let him and Tripathi go for Rahane and Iyer😃😃

Rahul Sangwan @rahulsangwan68 .

What a test performance by GT and Lord

#IPL2022 #GTvLSG



ye GT wale to anchors ko bhi maaf krge . Literally ZERO intentWhat a test performance by GT and Lord @ShubmanGill @beniwals333 ye GT wale to anchors ko bhi maaf krge Literally ZERO intent 🙏.What a test performance by GT and Lord @ShubmanGill 😂#IPL2022 #GTvLSG @beniwals333 ye GT wale to anchors ko bhi maaf krge 😂😂.

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Well played, Shubman Gill. He scored 63 runs from 49 balls including 7 Fours against LSG. He is the alone Warrior for GT in this match. Well played, Shubman Gill. He scored 63 runs from 49 balls including 7 Fours against LSG. He is the alone Warrior for GT in this match. https://t.co/3Ub1MizAXs

★Sᴀᴜʀᴀʙʜ࿐° @SaurabhMuSiCaL



#IPL2022 • #LSGvsGT Shubman Gill said "I am big fan of Sachin sir and Virat bhai". Shubman Gill said "I am big fan of Sachin sir and Virat bhai". ❤#IPL2022 • #LSGvsGT https://t.co/gl9TNWoTHY

Kunal Yadav @kunaalyaadav #LSGvGT Shubman Gill playing for Lucknow Super Giants! Shubman Gill playing for Lucknow Super Giants! 👌🔥 #LSGvGT

Nikhil @IamNicck Shubman Gill batted for all 20 overs, and GT could not cross 150, biggest disappointment of #IPL2022 Shubman Gill batted for all 20 overs, and GT could not cross 150, biggest disappointment of #IPL2022

Ravi 🏏 @kukreja_ravii



#LSGvsGT Shubman Gill should be Awarded Rupay Painful innings award Shubman Gill should be Awarded Rupay Painful innings award 😍💥#LSGvsGT

AK @Boss3159

Another stat padder #GTvsLSG Shubman gill what a selfish knockAnother stat padder Shubman gill what a selfish knock Another stat padder 👎 #GTvsLSG

rish. @continuum_0 Shameful stapadding knock from Shubman gill, he really needs to work on his intent Shameful stapadding knock from Shubman gill, he really needs to work on his intent

DHRUV🇫🇷 @IamDhruv45 🥵 Shubman Gill what a Legend Shubman Gill what a Legend😂🥵

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Shubman Gill with his 4th fifty of the season, he's having a good run in IPL 2022. Shubman Gill with his 4th fifty of the season, he's having a good run in IPL 2022.

KKR Bhakt 🇮🇳 @KKRSince2011



• Top 4 Run Scorers

• Most Half Centuries

• Most Fours by an Indian

• 2nd Most Run by an Indian

• Strike Rate 137.14



Keep Crying Haters



He will continue to fcuk your knowledge of cricket



#LSGvsGT TukTuk Shubman Gill in #IPL2022 • Top 4 Run Scorers• Most Half Centuries• Most Fours by an Indian• 2nd Most Run by an Indian• Strike Rate 137.14Keep Crying HatersHe will continue to fcuk your knowledge of cricket TukTuk Shubman Gill in #IPL2022 • Top 4 Run Scorers• Most Half Centuries• Most Fours by an Indian• 2nd Most Run by an Indian• Strike Rate 137.14Keep Crying HatersHe will continue to fcuk your knowledge of cricket💥🔥#LSGvsGT https://t.co/5d5p5piIJU

Vinay Kumar R @Vinay_Kumar_R #IPL2022 Shubman Gill’s knock may look slow, but considering this tricky wicket his knock is very valuable for GT. #LSGvsGT Shubman Gill’s knock may look slow, but considering this tricky wicket his knock is very valuable for GT. #LSGvsGT #IPL2022

One Handed Six Academy @1handed_6 Shubman Gill is the anchor this Power- Packed DC batting lineup needs. Shubman Gill is the anchor this Power- Packed DC batting lineup needs.

tanya @traumatied Generational talent this Shubman Gill is. Generational talent this Shubman Gill is.

Anonymous9726 @Anonymous97261 #LSGvGT #LSGvsGT #GTvsLSG

Shubman Gill 63(49) came as a opener for

Stood there till the end of the innings like a wall , while wicket were falling at the other end continuously.



belike: Shubman Gill 63(49) came as a opener for #lsg Stood there till the end of the innings like a wall , while wicket were falling at the other end continuously. @ShubmanGill belike: #LSGvGT #LSGvsGT #GTvsLSG Shubman Gill 63(49) came as a opener for #lsg Stood there till the end of the innings like a wall , while wicket were falling at the other end continuously. @ShubmanGill belike: https://t.co/1xVS5AS336

Abhimanyu @abhimanyusrt

#IPL2022 #GTvsLSG The sound which comes from Shubman Gill bat when he time the ball well is pleasant to hear!! The sound which comes from Shubman Gill bat when he time the ball well is pleasant to hear!!#IPL2022 #GTvsLSG

Shubman Gill's gritty 63* takes GT to 144/4

Hardik Pandya won the toss and for the second time in three games, made an interesting decision to bat first. Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill gave the Titans a solid start in their previous game and the same was expected from the duo again.

However, the veteran wicketkeeper had a troubled stay at the crease as he was dismissed for 5 (11). Matthew Wade came back into the team at No.3 and did have a couple of boundaries to his name. But he once again failed to make his start count.

Gill at the other end kept the scoreboard ticking and ensured one end was intact. However, skipper Hardik Pandya too departed for an uncharacteristic knock of 11(13).

Gill needed some support at the other end and got that in the form of David Miller. Both batters consolidated the GT innings and looked set to tee off. However, the LSG bowlers bowled well and the duo couldn't quite up the ante.

Rahul Tewatia scored three crucial boundaries in the last over to give the Titans some sort of momentum. 145 still looks like a modest target but GT have a strong bowling attack. The chase could end up being tricky for LSG on a batting track that clearly isn't one of the best.

