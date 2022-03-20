IPL 2022: Stephen Fleming reveals why CSK is training in Surat and missing out on a couple of key players

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming joined the team's training camp in Surat on Friday. The former Kiwi cricketer arrived just a week before the start of the tournament and shared his thoughts about the upcoming season.

He said:

"It's good. They've been training well for the last week, so it's nice to join them finally. And it's good to be out in good facilities. So it's been good."

Speaking about CSK's decision to train in Surat instead of Mumbai or Pune, where the tournament will be held, Fleming replied:

"The challenge obviously in Mumbai is that all teams are training there. So, we felt coming to Surat and having conditions similar in terms of the red soil and the climate. It's not too far away and is similar to what Mumbai would be. But to have this ground to ourselves and to be able to have to be able to have open wickets and long net sessions has been very valuable."

"We lost a couple of players which we are a bit sad about" - CSK coach Stephen Fleming

The Super Kings have got to deal with some injury concerns entering into this season, especially that of Deepak Chahar. While Fleming said that they are sad about missing out on a couple of players, he added that CSK have done well to cover all the bases at the IPL auction.

Mentioning that they are excited about how the auction went, Fleming added that their plans surrounded keeping a three to four year cycle in view. He noted:

"We're really happy it went according to plan. We lost a couple of players which we are a bit sad about, but we've gained some real talent as well. We've got, this year, a good blend of experience and youth. So it's with a view to another three, four year cycle. So we're really excited about the way the auction went down."

Fleming also seemed happy about acquiring some talented New Zealand players in Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, and Adam Milne at bargain prices.

While Conway can be a good replacement for Faf du Plessis in the opening position, Santner's control and accuracy is very useful in the shortest format. Milne has that extra pace which might be needed during the course of the tournament.

This season is likely to be the last for the team's most iconic player - MS Dhoni. This will serve as an extra motivation for CSK players to perform well and give a fitting farewell to the man who has led them to four IPL trophies.

Watch the full interview here:

Edited by Akshay Saraswat