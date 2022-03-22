IPL 2022: Suresh Raina picks Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu as candidates to replace MS Dhoni as CSK captain

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Suresh Raina has picked veteran batters Ambati Rayudu and Robin Uthappa among the four possible candidates to replace MS Dhoni at the helm of the franchise in the coming years.

Dhoni has been CSK's leader since the team's inception in 2008. He has made Chennai one of the most successful T20 franchises in the world with four IPL and two Champions League titles. But the legendary wicketkeeper-batter is now 40, and speculation about him retiring from all forms of the game is at an all-time high.

Ravindra Jadeja and DJ Bravo have been touted as the front-runners to take the captaincy mantle from Dhoni. But Raina, who himself would have been an option if he was in the team, has now added Rayudu and Uthappa to the mix. In a Star Sports webinar, he said:

"Rayudu is there then you have Robin Uthappa then DJ Bravo is there. Jadeja, I think, has a good cricketing brain and has been performing well recently."

Bravo is only two years younger than Dhoni but has extensive experience of leading and winning the Caribbean Premier League. Jadeja, although doesn't have much experience to show, has age and prime international form on his side.

Robin Aiyuda Uthappa @robbieuthappa No Monday blues when practicing with the boys! No Monday blues when practicing with the boys! https://t.co/DfVBtU9bYr

Uthappa, 36, also has little captaincy experience and is not a regular in the team. While Rayudu, 36, has led well in domestic cricket and has played some crucial knocks in the past few years, his consistency and fitness might be a concern.

"Starting well is very important" - Suresh Raina

Raina also talked about the importance of "starting well" for CSK this year and how the dew factor could come into play at Pune's MCA Stadium and Mumbai's Wankhade Stadium. Raina said:

"When CSK plays, they know how to qualify in playoffs. So starting well is very important. In Pune, you never know, when there will be dew when not because of the open environment in the stadium. The dew factor is always prominent at Wankhade as well. Then bowlers also start practicing with the wet ball, doubting what will happen if their team loses the toss and they have to bowl second against the likes of Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni. It's a part of the game and you'll have to practice because toss can't be controlled and you can only focus on using the 40 overs well."

Raina got no interest in this year's auction and went unsold. He'll be a part of the commentary team when the season kicks off on March 26.

Edited by Samya Majumdar

LIVE POLL Q. Will you look at Ambati Rayudu or Robin Uthappa for CSK's captaincy? Yes No 36 votes so far