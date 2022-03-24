IPL 2022: "Absolutely thrilled for my brother" - Suresh Raina says Ravindra Jadeja "will live up to expectations" as CSK captain

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Suresh Raina is "absolutely thrilled" for Ravindra Jadeja, who will take up the captaincy role at the franchise from IPL 2022.

In a shock decision, CSK's first and the IPL's longest-standing captain MS Dhoni stepped down as captain on Thursday. In an official statement by the franchise, the former India skipper chose the star all-rounder as his successor. Jadeja will only be the team's third captain after Dhoni (213 matches) and Raina (six matches).

Raina said he "can't think of anyone better" for the job, assuring that the 33-year-old will "live up to all expectations and love" of CSK fans. He said on Twitter:

"Absolutely thrilled for my brother. I can't think of anyone better to take over the reins of a franchise we both had grown up in. All the best @imjadeja. It's an exciting phase and I'm sure you will live up to all the expectations and love #yellow #csk #WhistlePodu"

Dhoni leaves a legacy like no other, winning 130 IPL matches, four IPL titles, two Champions League T20 titles, and some staggering triumphs like the ones with a so-called "Dad's Army" team in 2018 and 2021.

Jadeja, on the other hand, has little captaincy experience to show at a senior level. But he is at the peak of his powers, having recently been ranked the No. 1 Test all-rounder. He has featured in 146 matches with CSK and is currently the third-highest wicket-taker with 109 scalps, while also collecting 1480 runs along the journey.

Raina, one of the faces of CSK since its inception, would have been one of the possible replacements for Dhoni but he has seen a major dip in form in the last few years which culminated in him going unsold in the IPL 2022 auction.

When will be Ravindra Jadeja's first match as CSK captain?

The new captain's journey will kick off on December 26 when CSK takes on the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2022 opener. The match will be played at the Wankhade Stadium, beginning at 7:30 pm IST.

