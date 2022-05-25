"That IPL feeling" - Hardik Pandya posts adorable picture with son Agastya after GT's stunning 7-wicket win over RR

Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has impressed fans with his captaincy stint with Gujarat Titans (GT) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). The side trumped Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday to book a berth in the final.

Following GT's emphatic seven-wicket win over RR, Hardik Pandya took to his social media accounts to share a sweet picture with his son Agastya. The talismanic all-rounder was all smiles in the company of his little one.

He posted on Instagram:

"That IPL final feeling 😄"

In Qualifier 1, GT won the toss and elected to bowl first against RR at Eden Gardens. While Rajasthan registered an impressive total of 188, the Gujarat batters showcased stunning composure and ultimately chased down the target in the final over.

Skipper Hardik Pandya contributed significantly with the bat as he remained unbeaten on 40 from 27 deliveries. David Miller, with his blistering knock of 68, helped his side cross the line in a closely-fought battle.

The IPL final is scheduled to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 29.

Hardik Pandya in IPL 2022

There were several question marks regarding Pandya's fitness ahead of the competition. A certain section of fans had also questioned his ability to captain a side in the IPL.

However, the all-rounder has been successful in silencing the critics with his inspiring performances with both bat and ball. He has ticked all the boxes and has been able to make a significant impact.

The swashbuckling batter has mustered 453 runs from 14 games and is currently the leading run-scorer for his team. He has slammed four half-centuries and has an average of 45.30.

Furthermore, Pandya has bagged five wickets and has an impressive economy rate of 7.73. He has also made a comeback into the national side, courtesy of his IPL 2022 exploits.

The 28-year-old has been named in Team India's squad for the upcoming home T20I series against South Africa.

