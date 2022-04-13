"The batting unit can score even 225 against this MI bowling attack" - Aakash Chopra suggests changes for PBKS playing XI in IPL 2022  

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra believes that the power-packed Punjab Kings (PBKS) batting outfit are capable of scoring well in excess of 200 against the hapless Mumbai Indians (MI) bowling unit. The Mayank Agarwal-led side have been proficient with the bat, despite their top order not hitting full throttle yet.

PBKS have scored in excess of 180 in three out of their four games so far. Liam Livingstone has played his role to perfection in the middle overs, with the side employing an aggressive brand of cricket.

Opining that Mayank Agarwal needs to be among the runs for the team to function at its best, Chopra said on his YouTube channel:

"Punjab go hard from ball one. On a bad they score 180 and on a good day they score 215. If the captain does not perform, then the team does not get going fully and the atmosphere won't be as good. Very often they have found themselves in a position where they are unable to complete their 20 overs."

Chopra suggested bringing back Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Sandeep Sharma for Odean Smith and Jitesh Sharma respectively. Explaining the reasoning behind those changes, Chopra said:

"PBKS should consider bringing back Bhanuka Rajapaksa for Odean Smith. Smith is getting too expensive with the ball. Can also consider bringing in another Indian fast bowler in place of Jitesh Sharma. This PBKS batting unit can score even 225 against this MI bowling and that is not getting chased even by Rohit Sharma."

Chopra predicted the openers would have a huge say in the contest and backed the Mumbai Indians to secure their first win of the tournament. He said:

"Four openers to score in excess of 100 runs combined. The Pune surface has a lot of bounce and these players love that. Agarwal has not scored much while Dhawan is due for a big one. Rohit Sharma has not looked bad so far, but where are the runs? I am expecting this game to be all about the openers."

Chopra continued:

"Rahul Chahar to pick more than 2 wickets. I am guessing either one of the openers and Dewald Brewis. Liam Livingstone will hit at least one six, he comes out to hit maximums only. PBKS is the better team honestly speaking, but I am picking MI to win this match."

MI will be playing their third consecutive fixture at the MCA Stadium in Pune. PBKS, on the other hand, will play their first match away from Mumbai.

"Arshdeep has bowled better than Rabada so far" - Aakash Chopra

PBKS' bowling has let them down on a couple of occasions. The franchise changed the complexion of the attack by introducing Vaibhav Arora as an extra seamer in place of Harpreet Brar.

Stating that PBKS have a slightly better bowling attack over MI due to the presence of Chahar and Rabada, Chopra said:

"Arshdeep has bowled better than Rabada so far. He was even seen explaining to him and that was very good to see. Chahar has done well too. But the rest of the bowling attack needs to stand up now. This is a contest between two batting units, but since Punjab have Chahar and Rabada in their ranks, they have the better bowling unit."

MI and PBKS will face off at the MCA Stadium later tonight in their fifth contest of the tournament.

Edited by Diptanil Roy