"The big question that we have all failed to answer" - Aakash Chopra on Marcus Stoinis' batting position in IPL 2022

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra is baffled by the way the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are handling the batting position of star all-rounder Marcus Stoinis. The 44-year-old reckons LSG are not able to nail his entry points well and if they find a solution, they could be even more dangerous to their opposition.

Aakash Chopra also feels West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder is batting too low with the likes of Krunal Pandya and Ayush Badoni being promoted ahead of him. Holder is capable of playing big shots and Chopra believes LSG should look into this matter and find a solution.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, here's what Aakash Chopra had to say while previewing the encounter between LSG and the Gujarat Titans (GT):

"The big question that we have all failed to answer is what is Marcus Stoinis' right position in the batting order. With the batting being so deep, sometimes Holder doesn't get to bat much and that's something they need to think about."

Aakash Chopra also feels Krunal Pandya won't bowl as much against GT because of the left-handers in their line-up. He added:

"With three left-handers in Miller, Tewatia and Sai Sudharsan, Krunal might not get many overs and you might see [Ravi] Bishnoi bowling in that period."

Deepak Hooda will be examined against the fast bowlers: Aakash Chopra

Manish Pandey couldn't quite do justice to his No. 3 role in the LSG line-up and was dropped from the team. But Chopra has been impressed with the way Deepak Hooda has performed that role for his team.

Although LSG's new No. 3 is proficient against spin, the 44-year-old reckons GT pacers might ask some tough questions to both Hooda and Krunal Pandya. He stated:

"Lucknow are looking really good and are winning without Rahul even facing a ball. De Kock is a class batter and will continue to do well. But the real good work is done by Deepak Hooda at No. 3. He plays spin really well, but he will be examined against the faster bowlers. Krunal Pandya will also have some responsibility as he has done well so far."

With two quality pace attacks going head-to-head, the chances of a high-scoring game seem little.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra