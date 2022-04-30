"The burden is off Ravindra Jadeja's shoulders now" - Ajay Jadeja on MS Dhoni returning as CSK captain 

Former India batter Ajay Jadeja believes that Ravindra Jadeja handing the captaincy back to MS Dhoni might be a good move for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He pointed out that the wicketkeeper-batter is a proven leader and suggested that the side would benefit with Dhoni at the helm.

Speaking on Cricbuzz, Ajay Jadeja mentioned that if MS Dhoni is in a team, then he should be the captain. He opined that the 40-year-old excels at that position and has proven his mettle as a leader on numerous occasions.

The cricketer-turned-commentator further added that relinquishing the captaincy would help Ravindra Jadeja as he will not have to deal with any extra pressure. He stated:

"If MS Dhoni is in the team, he must be the captain. Everyone is happy and I feel Ravindra Jadeja too would be relieved as the burden is off his shoulders now."

It is worth mentioning that Ravindra Jadeja was handed the leadership position just a couple of days ahead of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). However, he came under the scanner because of the team's underwhelming performances.

After leading the team in eight matches, the talismanic all-rounder has decided to step down as skipper. The Chennai-based franchise revealed on Saturday that the left-hander had taken the decision so that he could focus more on his own game.

"Better late than never" - Virender Sehwag on MS Dhoni taking over CSK captaincy from Ravindra Jadeja

Speaking in the video, ex-India opener Virender Sehwag stated that the four-time champions now have a significant chance of staging a turnaround as MS Dhoni is set to lead the side for the remainder of IPL 2022.

CSK are currently languishing in the ninth position in the points table after securing just two wins from their eight games. Sehwag stated:

"We have been saying since Day 1 that if MS Dhoni is not the captain, then CSK is not going to succeed. Better late than never. They have the chance to stage a turnaround as they still have half of their matches left."

Ajay Jadeja further added that Ravindra Jadeja might not have had an option when he was asked to lead the team in this year's cash-rich league. He reckoned that it would be very challenging for a player to captain a side in the presence of someone under whom he has played for several years. Jadeja added:

"I don't think Ravindra Jadeja had any choice when he was appointed as the captain. Not that you've taken it back from him, he may not have had a choice here either. But this could very well be Jadeja's call. But I feel that it has happened a bit late. It's very difficult when you've played under someone and you have to now lead the side when he's still on the ground."

The Super Kings will next be in action on Sunday (May 1) when they take on the Sunriders Hyderabad (SRH) in the 46th match of the season. The match is scheduled to be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

