"The secret of CSK's success is skipper MS Dhoni" - Nikhil Chopra ahead of IPL 2022

Former Indian off-spinner Nikhil Chopra believes MS Dhoni has been a major reason for the Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) success over the years in the IPL.

The 40-year-old led CSK to four IPL titles and is one of the most successful captains the league has ever seen. Cricket expert Chopra feels Dhoni has a unique quality to bring the best out of his players and maximize their potential.

Speaking on the YouTube podcast 'Khelneeti', here's what Nikhil Chopra had to say about Dhoni the captain:

"A captain is only as good as his team. But MS Dhoni always had the edge to get the best out of his players. If you have a calm captain and he has the man motivational skills then that is very important and I think Rohit Sharma learnt the same from Dhoni. The secret for CSK's success is definitely their captain MS Dhoni."

So many players' careers have blossomed under MS Dhoni: Nikhil Chopra

Nikhil Chopra is of the opinion that CSK have done absolutely the right thing by handing the responsibility of cricket-related decisions to Dhoni. The 48-year-old stressed on how well the former Indian captain uses his players and gave the example of new-ball specialist Deepak Chahar. He stated:

"When you give a captain responsibility, all the decision-making lies with him. Too many cooks spoil the broth. All the cricket decisions and which player is needed for which role is given to Dhoni. For instance, look at how he makes use of Deepak Chahar in the powerplay. There are so many players whose careers have blossomed under Dhoni."

With Dhoni turning 41 in July, this could well be his final season in the IPL. CSK will be determined to give their beloved 'Thala' a fitting farewell by winning a record-equalling fifth IPL title.

