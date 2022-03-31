"Vintage CSK!" - Fans hail Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni as the Super Kings slam 210 against LSG in IPL 2022

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) shrugged off their disappointment in the last game with a stellar batting display against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their second game of the IPL 2022 season.

Almost all the CSK batters contributed and made it a team effort to post a mammoth total of 210/7 in their 20 overs. Robin Uthappa scored a well-made 50 and Shivam Dube played a fantastic cameo of 49. In the end, legend MS Dhoni provided the ideal finish and the Super Kings would be happy with what they got on the board.

Fans on Twitter hailed CSK's batting performance, particularly praising the likes of Dube and Dhoni as the duo were under criticism for their inconsistency. Here are some of the reactions:

Manya @CSKian716 CSK made Nehra come back into the Indian team, Dube kya cheez hai. CSK made Nehra come back into the Indian team, Dube kya cheez hai.

Saurabh Malhotra @MalhotraSaurabh Played Dube for 49, unlucky not to have Chameera under that catch. Played Dube for 49, unlucky not to have Chameera under that catch.

SF @MD10Shareef Those shots from dube reminds me of yuvraj singh Those shots from dube reminds me of yuvraj singh

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Well played, Shivam Dube - 49 runs from 30 balls. He played his role so well in middle overs, missed out deserving fifty by just 1 run. Well played, Shivam Dube - 49 runs from 30 balls. He played his role so well in middle overs, missed out deserving fifty by just 1 run.

tea_addict 🇮🇳 @on_drive23 You know it's a highway when Dube is batting like this..... You know it's a highway when Dube is batting like this.....

Equality 7-2521 @equality7__2521 Dube with no footwork scoring at excess of 160SR.... Technique specialists shaking Dube with no footwork scoring at excess of 160SR.... Technique specialists shaking

Bhawana @bhawnakohli5 It was Vintage CSK with fearless attitude. Led by Uthappa, Dube and ice cool finishing by Dhoni. It was Vintage CSK with fearless attitude. Led by Uthappa, Dube and ice cool finishing by Dhoni.

Prajakta @18prajakta

#CSKvLSG Literally every spectator present stood up took their phone out recorded MS Dhoni’s grand entry and they all loudly cheered. The maestro doesn’t disappoint them as he smashes the first ball for a SIX. Literally every spectator present stood up took their phone out recorded MS Dhoni’s grand entry and they all loudly cheered. The maestro doesn’t disappoint them as he smashes the first ball for a SIX.#CSKvLSG

Manya @CSKian716 Gambhir behind the scenes after that Dhoni 4: Gambhir behind the scenes after that Dhoni 4: https://t.co/yBzaSLKqOI

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Dhoni crashing Hotstar with a boundary. Dhoni crashing Hotstar with a boundary.

Manya @CSKian716 After reviving many careers in CSK, Dhoni is reviving his own. After reviving many careers in CSK, Dhoni is reviving his own. 👀

Manya @CSKian716 Hotstar went to collect the ad revenue they are getting from Dhoni's batting this season. Hotstar went to collect the ad revenue they are getting from Dhoni's batting this season.

Jay @bhavsarJ2_0



#CSKvLSG #IPL2022 "Oh MS Dhoni, everything you do is a landmark" - Harsha Bhogle "Oh MS Dhoni, everything you do is a landmark" - Harsha Bhogle 🔥#CSKvLSG #IPL2022

Dube, Dhoni power CSK to 210

With dew being a huge factor later in the night games in Mumbai, LSG skipper KL Rahul elected to bowl first. The Super Giants got off to an ideal start as they got rid of the danger man Ruturaj Gaikwad early in their innings.

However, Robin Uthappa proved why he is still a dependable batter and took the LSG bowlers to the cleaners. Both him and Moeen Ali unleashed a counter-attack that gave the Super Kings fantastic momentum.

Uthappa's wicket meant that LSG would have fancied themselves to keep the run rate in check. However, CSK promoted Shivam Dube at No.4 and gave him the license to take on the bowling.

The all-rounder did not let momentum slip away from the Super Kings and made great use of his long leavers to clear the boundary. Ambati Rayudu and Ravindra Jadeja also played some big shots but it was MS Dhoni who turned the clock back with some fantastic batting.

Hitting a six and two fours, Dhoni scored 16 runs off just six balls and gave his team a fantastic finish. The wicket is still good for batting and LSG have a strong batting line-up. This promises to be an absolute humdinger.

