IPL 2022: [Watch] Ayush Badoni's six hits CSK fan on the head 

In a scary incident in IPL 2022 a six from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter Ayush Badoni hit a Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fan's head. This happened during the second innings of the match at the Barbourne Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

Badoni replaced Deepak Hooda at the crease at a crucial moment, with LSG needing 34 runs to win off 12 balls. The youngster showed incredible poise on his first ball and knelt down to hit a superb lofted sweep off Shivam Dube's wide yorker. The ball went high and 85 meters away, clearing the ropes easily.

Unfortunately, instead of landing safely in the crowd, the ball went in the direction of a fan. She tried to save herself by holding her hand up but couldn't and it hit her in the head. Here's a video of the same:

When the camera panned on her later, the mood among her apparent companions looked fine, though she looked to be in some pain. There wasn't any official update on her health at the time of writing this piece.

Evin Lewis, Ayush Badoni wins LSG their first game of IPL 2022

The youngster went on to hit 13 more runs in the next eight balls. This included a match-winning six as LSG turned the tables on CSK with a six-wicket win.

Earlier, CSK had put up a score of 210 in the first innings. A fifty by Robin Utthapa and a 49 by Shivam Dube helped them reach the total with ease. Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja also came up with quick cameos.

Skipper KL Rahul and his opening partner Quinton de Kock set up the foundation for the chase with scores of 40 (26) and 61 (45) respectively. Deepak Hooda and Evin Lewis then carried that forward, with the latter being particularly impressive from No. 4. Lewis' 55 came off just 23 balls and included six fours and three sixes.

Badoni's intrepid strike rate of 211 late in the game was just what LSG needed against a CSK team that was trying to tighten the screws. It once again showed his capability to adapt his style and perform under immense pressure, all at the age of 22.

