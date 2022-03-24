IPL 2022: [Watch] CSK players train hard in Mumbai ahead of the season opener against KKR

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) recently had their first training session in Mumbai ahead of the season opener against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday. As part of the IPL 2022 preparations, CSK held a training camp in Surat earlier.

The Chennai franchise gave fans a glimpse of the intense training session by sharing a video on their official Instagram handle. They captioned the post:

"Baasha Boys are back! 😎 Watch the full 📹 of Day 1 Super practice at Mumbai ➡️ link in bio #WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛"

MS Dhoni hands over CSK captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja ahead of IPL 2022

In a surprising turn of events, MS Dhoni, who led CSK to four IPL titles, has decided to relinquish the captaincy of the team and handed over the responsibilities to star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

It will be the first time Jadeja will captain the CSK side in the IPL.

The southpaw has been in sensational form in the last couple of years in the IPL as well as international cricket. It will be interesting to see how Jadeja performs now with the additional leadership responsibilities.

CSK's official media release read:

"MS Dhoni has decided to hand over the leadership of Chennai Super Kings and picked Ravindra Jadeja to lead the team. Jadeja, who has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2012, will only be the third player to lead CSK. Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond."

Here is CSK's full schedule for the league stage of IPL 2022:

Match 1: Chennai Super Kings vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - 7.30 PM IST, March 26, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 7: Lucknow Super Giants vs. Chennai Super Kings - 7.30 PM IST, March 31, Brabourne - CCI, Mumbai

Match 11: Chennai Super Kings vs. Punjab Kings - 7.30 PM IST, April 3, Brabourne - CCI, Mumbai

Match 17: Chennai Super Kings vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 3.30 PM IST, April 9, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 22: Chennai Super Kings vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7.30 PM IST, April 12, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 29: Chennai Super Kings vs. Gujarat Titans - 7.30 PM IST, April 17, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 33: Chennai Super Kings vs. Mumbai Indians - 7.30 PM IST, April 21, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 38: Chennai Super Kings vs. Punjab Kings - 7.30 PM IST, April 25, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 46: Chennai Super Kings vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7.30 PM IST, May 1, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 49: Chennai Super Kings vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7.30 PM IST, May 4, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 55: Chennai Super Kings vs. Delhi Capitals - 3.30 PM IST, May 8, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 59: Chennai Super Kings vs. Mumbai Indians - 7.30 PM IST, May 12, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 62: Chennai Super Kings vs. Gujarat Titans - 3.30 PM IST, May 15, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 68: Chennai Super Kings vs. Rajasthan Royals - 7.30 PM IST, May 20, Brabourne – CCI, Mumbai

