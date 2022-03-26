[Watch] CSK release their whistle podu anthem for IPL 2022 

The Chennai Super Kings released their 'whistle podu' anthem ahead of the highly-anticipated 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). The franchise's trademark song has emerged as a hit among the masses over the years. Fans have given the song a big thumbs up this time as well.

The franchise took to their social media accounts on Saturday to share the video of their 'whistle podu' anthem for the season. They captioned the post:

Chennai will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders in the opening encounter of this year's cash-rich league at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. The four-time champions will play under a new skipper in the edition, with MS Dhoni handing over the captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja.

Chennai will look to get off to a flying start by securing a thumping victory over last year's finalists Kolkata in their inaugural match of the season. It is worth mentioning that the likes of Moeen Ali and Deepak Chahar will not be available for the contest.

CSK will compete in Group B in the league stage of IPL 2022 along with Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans. The 70 league matches of the tournament will be played across four venues in Mumbai and Pune.

The organizers have allowed 25 percent crowd attendance in stadiums for the games. The venues for the IPL 2022 playoffs are yet to be announced.

Chennai Super Kings squad for IPL 2022

CSK squad: Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, Shivam Dube, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Subhranshu Senapati, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, K.Bhagath Varma, C.Hari Nishaanth, N. Jagadeesan, K.M. Asif, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh

Edited by Ritwik Kumar