[Watch] CSK share Ravindra Jadeja's 'whistle podu' video ahead of IPL 2022 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are toiling hard at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat ahead of the upcoming 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022).

Amid their intense training session, star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja recently delighted fans with his 'whistle-podu' video.

The defending champions took to social media earlier today to share a video in which Jadeja could be seen doing CSK's whistle podu. Chennai posted on Instagram:

"ouR J has something to say! 🥳 #JadduSollaiThattadhey #WhistlePodu 🦁💛."

Netizens have given the video a big thumbs up and it has received over 80 thousand likes on the platform at the time of writing.

CSK will lock horns against last year's finalists Kolkata Knight Riders in the season's opening encounter at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 26.

Jadeja was one of the players retained by the four-time champions prior to last month's IPL 2022 mega auction. He will pocket a handsome salary of INR 16 crore as he was the franchise's first retainee.

The dynamic all-rounder has emerged as a vital cog in the team's star-studded line-up, thanks to his consistent performances with both bat and ball over the years.

The left-hander has 2386 runs and 127 wickets to his name from 200 matches so far in the cash-rich league.

CSK squad for IPL 2022

Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, Shivam Dube, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Subhranshu Senapati, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, K.Bhagath Varma, C.Hari Nishaanth, N. Jagadeesan, K.M. Asif, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh.

Chennai are placed in Group B of IPL 2022 alongside Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans.

As per the IPL 2022 schedule, Chennai will play two games each against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians.

They will play one match each against Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar