[Watch] CSK starlets C Hari Nishanth, Rajvardhan Hangargekar involve in high-voltage quiz ahead of IPL 2022

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) players C Hari Nishanth and Rajvardhan Hangargekar were asked questions about the history of the four-time IPL champions. It was a quiz involving the fantastic achievements of CSK and the two youngsters seemed to have quite a good knowledge about the same.

CSK posted a video on YouTube where both Hari Nishanth and Hangargekar were put on the spot with some interesting questions. The duo had a close contest and Hari Nishaanth ended up winning the quiz by a narrow margin

Here's the video that CSK posted on their YouTube channel:

Can Rajvardhan Hangargekar fill Deepak Chahar's shoes?

Over the past few months, Deepak Chahar has grown in stature not just as a bowler, but also as a handy lower-order batter. The faith that the Indian team management has shown in the 29-year-old has brought the best out of him at the international level.

Naturally, Chahar was going to be a hot property at the IPL 2022 Mega Auction. A number of teams wanted the services of the all-rounder, but CSK were determined to get their star man back, shelling out a whopping INR 14 crores for him.

While it all looked set for Chahar to have a pivotal IPL season for CSK, the 29-year-old sustained an unfortunate injury in the T20Is against West Indies. The injury is likely to keep him out for a huge chunk of the IPL.

This is a huge blow to CSK, as they had broken the bank for Chahar. However, they still have options on the bench who can step up in the 29-year-old's absence. One such pacer is India U19 star Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

The 19-year-old will be high on confidence, having just won the U19 World Cup with India. He has also shown tha ability to hit huge sixes and thus, can be the handy all-rounder that CSK are looking for.

It will be interesting to see if CSK gives Rajvardhan Hangargekar a chance right from the first game. It will be a huge opportunity for the 19-year-old to showcase his skills in arguably the best T20 league in the world.

Edited by Diptanil Roy