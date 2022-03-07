[Watch] Fans greet MS Dhoni's CSK as they arrive in Surat for training ahead of IPL 2022

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have begun their IPL 2022 preparations in Surat.

The franchise recently shared a small clip where fans can be seen welcoming their favorite stars to the stadium. They gathered in good numbers outside the ground to get a glimpse of MS Dhoni.

CSK captioned the video as:

"𝐴𝑏ℎ𝑎𝑟𝑎 Surat! Those eyes that smile with 💛 give us the joy, everywhere we go!"

Incidentally, skipper MS Dhoni along with a couple of other cricketers arrived in Surat on March 2 and checked into the team hotel. Veteran batsman Ambati Rayudu, pacer Tushar Deshpande and KM Asif, among others, have reportedly joined the camp so far.

After completing their mandatory isolation, they commenced their preparations on March 6 for the 15th edition of the premier T20 competition. It is scheduled to commence on March 26.

CSK to begin their IPL 2022 campaign against the Kolkata Knight Riders

Four-time IPL champions Chennai will kickstart their campaign against last year's finalists Kolkata Knight Riders on March 26 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The Super Kings, who defeated KKR in Dubai to win the title in IPL 2021, will hope to win again in the first match this season.

After their game against Kolkata, the Super Kings will lock horns with new entrants Lucknow Super Giants on March 31 at the Brabourne Stadium.

Chennai will play two matches each against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians. They will play one game each against Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants.

The 10-team competition will see each side play 14 matches each across four venues in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, the venues for the playoffs are yet to be decided.

