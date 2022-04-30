×
[Watch] GT arrange a special screening of K.G.F: Chapter 2 ahead of their clash against RCB

Gujarat Titans are currently the table-toppers in IPL 2022 (Image: Instagram)
Aditya Suketu Desai
Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified Apr 30, 2022 03:39 PM IST
As movie buffs across the country are raving about K.G.F: Chapter 2, players from the Gujarat Titans (GT) camp have also enjoyed the magnum opus in their team bubble.

A special screening was held for the players recently and the franchise took to their social media to share a video of the same. GT captioned the post:

"A powerful adversary and a never-give-up attitude 💪 That's our approach to every match 🔥 Team bonding over some 📽️ & 🍿 #AavaDe."

The Hardik Pandya-led side have earner appreciation from all quarters for their consistent performances in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). They have only suffered a solitary loss so far in their debut season and are currently table-toppers with 14 points.

GT take on RCB in the 43rd league match of IPL 2022

The Gujarat-based side are currently battling it out against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in an afternoon game at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. RCB have won the toss and elected to bat first on the surface.

Yash Dayal 🔁 Pradeep SangwanAbhinav Manohar 🔁 Sai SudharsanHow Titans line-up for the Royal Challenge 🤜 🤛 #SeasonOfFirsts #AavaDe #GTvRCB https://t.co/7FdoArU6Bb

Skipper Hardik Pandya has led his side from the front in this year's cash-rich league. The talmismanic all-rounder is the leading run-scorer for his team. He has amassed 305 runs in the latest edition of the tournament, including three brilliant half-centuries.

They will be aiming to come up with yet another dominant performance on Saturday when they take on RCB as they look to continue their stellar run.

GT squad for IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya (c), Matthew Wade (wk), Rashid Khan (vc), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, David Miller, Mohammed Shami, Varun Aaron, Lockie Ferguson, Jayant Yadav, Dominic Drakes, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Pradeep Sangwan, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad, R Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudarshan, Yash Dayal

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
